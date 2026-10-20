Heartbreaking New Details Emerge About Justin Bieber’s Ex-Girlfriend’s Final Days Before Passing

Swimsuit model Sahara Ray is rumored to have briefly dated Justin Bieber in 2016, and while she had taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years, on Monday, October 19, her death was reported by multiple news outlets. She was 34. Now, in the wake of her passing, heartbreaking new details have emerged about her final days and her potential cause of death.

Justin Bieber’s Ex Sahara Ray Passes Away

Ray is believed to have died from a fentanyl overdose, the Daily Mail reports. The publication reveals she was rushed to hospital in Los Angeles on Friday, October 16, and was put on life support. Her family made the decision to remove her late Sunday afternoon. The publication reveals she was with loved ones at the time of her passing, and it is “unclear whether the overdose was accidental or deliberate.”

Ray’s mother, Gretchen Bach, paid tribute to her beloved daughter in a statement to the Daily Mail. “Sahara was an incredibly passionate and kind young woman who loved her family, fashion, her daughter Snow, and surfing,” she said. “We’re feeling the love that is pouring in from her cherished friends, fans, and the many communities that she was part of around the world.” Ray was also the daughter of surfer Tony Ray.

Celebrating Her Journey Into Motherhood

In January 2026, Ray became a mother, and she shared a glimpse of her journey into motherhood with posts on Instagram. The last post about her daughter was on July 19, when she shared several photos of her daughter. In the caption, she wrote, “My whole heart. baby Snow.”

The post’s comment section is filled with loving messages. Fans have flooded this post with heartbreaking comments about how Ray was so young and how her daughter will be left without a mother. “This genuinely breaks my heart. 34 years old, with so much life still ahead of her. and a beautiful little girl who deserved so many more years with her mum,” a comment reads. “Sad that you will grow up without your mama. Be strong little thing… “ another person shared.

A third fan wrote, “Our hearts are shattered. Prayers to your sweet darling baby and family. Forever in our hearts. forever an icon. May you rest peacefully.”

Sahara Ray Bravely Shares Struggles With Addiction

Ray was also honest with fans about her addiction. In a post in December 2021, she told fans she had checked into rehab in Malibu. She said she wanted to share her recovery openly and honestly. “Hey, guys, I just wanted to update you, and the journey that I’m on right now,” she said at the time, the Daily Mail reports. “I just checked into a mental health, wellness, drug and alcohol addiction treatment center retreat. It’s really beautiful. It’s in Malibu.”

She continued, “I’m really excited to share my story with you guys. I’ll be here for 30 days. This is day one. I’m also documenting everything, and I’ll be doing a YouTube video, so you guys can see the really vulnerable side. I’m going to keep it light on Instagram.”