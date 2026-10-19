‘Harry Potter’ Star Welcomes Baby No. 2

Bonnie Wright’s family just got a little bigger!

The “Harry Potter” actress, best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the film franchise, has welcomed her second child with husband Andrew Lococo.

Wright, 35, announced the arrival of their baby boy, Aster Sky Wright Lococo, in an Instagram post on Oct. 17. The actress shared a carousel of photos featuring her newborn and family, revealing that she gave birth at home on Sept. 28.

“Say hello to our son Aster Sky Wright Lococo born at home on the 28th September,” Wright captioned the post, explaining that his name was inspired by a star-shaped flower.

“Our little star has been showered in love by his big brother Elio. Thank you universe for my loving bundle of boys!” she continued.

Wright also thanked two individuals who helped her through the birth, writing, “And thank you @umamother @meaghan_snider_ for guiding us through the birth portal.”

The newborn joins the couple’s first son, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo, who turned 3 in September. Both boys were born in the same month, with their birthdays just nine days apart.

Bonnie Wright’s “Harry Potter” Co-Stars React to Baby News

Wright’s announcement received congratulatory messages from her former “Harry Potter” co-stars, including Evanna Lynch and Katie Leung.

According to PEOPLE, Lynch, who portrayed Luna Lovegood, celebrated the couple’s newest addition in the comments.

“Congratulations Bonnie and Andrew!!! What a beautiful little guy and beautiful names,” Lynch wrote.

Leung, who played Cho Chang, also shared a message for the actress.

“Huge congrats my love. What a lucky boy to have you as his mama. Rest up,” she commented.

Wright previously announced her second pregnancy in April 2026, sharing two Instagram photos of herself sitting on a couch with Elio while showing off her baby bump.

“Two babies on my lap,” she wrote at the time. “Our second little earthling joining us this autumn.”

One photo showed Wright and Elio sitting together, while another captured the actress looking down at her son as he faced her growing belly.

The pregnancy announcement came nearly three years after Wright and Lococo welcomed their first child.

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo’s Growing Family

Wright and Lococo began dating in 2020 before tying the knot in March 2022. They welcomed their first son, Elio, on Sept. 19, 2023.

As previously reported by E! News, Wright announced Elio’s arrival on Instagram eight days after his birth, sharing a photo of the newborn.

“We’re all healthy and happy,” she wrote. “Andrew and I are so in love with our sun!”

At the time, Wright described giving birth as “the wildest experience” and thanked her husband for supporting her throughout the delivery.

She called Lococo her “rock throughout birth,” recalling how she held tightly onto him during the experience.

“Elio has the most tender loving papa,” she added.

Her first pregnancy announcement also received support from former “Harry Potter” castmates, including James Phelps, who portrayed her onscreen brother Fred Weasley, and Lynch, who pointed out that Elio shares a birthday with the fictional character Hermione Granger.

Outside of acting, Wright has focused on motherhood and environmental advocacy. She also founded Earthling, a family-centered community focused on helping families connect with nature.