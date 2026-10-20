Joe Manganiello Shares Intimate Look at His 3-Foot Dragon Tattoo Covering His Surgery Scars

Joe Manganiello gave fans a closer look at his massive dragon tattoo, which he got to cover surgery scars from his battle with an autoimmune disease.

On Monday, October 19, the 49-year-old “True Blood” alum shared intimate photos on Instagram, documenting the process of getting the intricate dragon tattoo.

In the photos, Manganiello, covered only by a towel, showed off the elaborate red-and-black design that stretches from his right hip to just above his knee.

“In chapter four, I related my struggle with the illness to my body sending out knights to fight a (western) dragon that didn’t exist,” the actor wrote. “The soldiers would then punch holes throughout my body when they couldn’t find an enemy.”

What Is the Meaning Behind Joe Manganiello’s Dragon Tattoo?

Getty

Manganiello also explained the reason behind his massive new tattoo in his memoir, “Bloodlines.”

“The idea to cover my surgery scars with my first tattoo, a three foot dragon down my right side, was my effort to take back what little agency I felt that I had, and to signal to my body to stop attacking the dragon… because the (eastern) dragon was me…” the actor wrote.

In an interview with PEOPLE published Wednesday, October 7, Manganiello opened up about the debilitating symptoms that marked the beginning of his illness, including severe abdominal pain that made walking impossible, digestive tract ulcers, fevers, blistering rashes, headaches, and fatigue.

The actor also experienced rectal bleeding and significant weight loss. After undergoing several colonoscopies, Manganiello had part of his intestines removed, leaving him unable to use the bathroom normally and dependent on an ostomy bag.

Joe Manganiello Opens Up About How His Health Battle Changed His Body

My conversation with @richroll about my memoir BLOODLINES is out now… https://t.co/AkJMtTlaIP— JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 12, 2026

Manganiello has been candid about the physical changes he experienced during his health battle. Last week, the actor shared photos highlighting his dramatic weight loss and surgical scars.

The “Magic Mike” actor shared a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed, along with another showing the surgical incisions across his torso. He also posted an image of his face covered in a rash.

Manganiello has been candid about the physical changes he experienced during his health battle. Last week, the actor shared photos highlighting his dramatic weight loss and surgical scars.

The “Magic Mike” actor shared a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed, along with another showing the surgical incisions across his torso. He also posted an image of his face covered in a rash.

“It happened to me, and it’s the truth, and I have all the scars to prove it,” Manganiello told PEOPLE. “[Autoimmune] conditions are a dumping ground for things [doctors] don’t understand. They start running you through this gauntlet of drugs.