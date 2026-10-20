‘70s Screen Icon & Former ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Lynda Carter, 75, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Lynda Carter is beloved for her portrayal of “Wonder Woman” in the hit television series of the same name, which aired from 1975 to 1979. She was gorgeous then, and she is just as gorgeous now at 75!

Lynda Carter Wows With Rare Public Appearance

Getty Lynda Carter at the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2026

On Monday, October 19, Carter made a rare return to the spotlight, attending Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s Angel Ball 2026 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. She looked beautiful and glamorous as she posed for photos wearing a full-length, figure-hugging black sequined gown and a cover-up featuring large ruffles, adding a ‘wow’ factor to her look. She wore her hair down and opted for natural makeup.

Getty

Getty

To complete her look, Carter accessorized with pointy-toe shoes, which were barely visible under the hem of her dress. The look was fabulous, but then again, fans expect nothing less from Carter! While at the event, she gave an interview to Hello! Magazine, telling the publication her glowing complexion was a result of her “skin care,” which she credited to only soap and water.

Carter also discussed her outfit, saying, “I tried to be as glamorous as I could possibly be tonight. Ruffle ruffle.” She undoubtedly succeeded, but it was a big night for Carter, with Hello! reporting that she was one of the Angel Ball honorees. Other special guests were Dionne Warwick and philanthropist Nicola Verses.

Carter explained why she was passionate about attending the event, saying, “It’s about serious subjects, and it’s about celebrating the fabulous minds of scientists and science and illuminating what they do for us.” She used the interview to caution about artificial intelligence and why human connection should not be overlooked. “That’s why I’m here, is to remind everyone that we’re human and that the people that help us the most are human,” she shared.

Lynda Carter Reveals Why She’s Aging Gracefully

Carter has aged exceptionally well, and she is a smart, talented, and beautiful woman. In a 2024 interview with People, she shared her thoughts on aging. “People still recognize me all the time as ‘Wonder Woman,’” she said. “I don’t know that I’ve changed too dramatically. I don’t cut my face, so I probably look just myself, but older. And the reason I’ve never had any facial surgery is just because I’m afraid. It’s scary, because we’ve all seen some bad ones.”

But she also admits that when she attends events, she has a glam team to help her get ready. She said she had “really good people” do her hair and makeup before events and someone to help dress her. “Actors and celebrities always look so great when they’re on the red carpet, but when you see them in real life, they just look like a regular person with no makeup and their crummy clothes on. Everybody looks the same when they’re not all dressed up,” she said.

Her honesty is refreshing. “If everyone did a three-hour makeover before they left the house, then they’d all look amazing,” she admitted. “What I’m trying to say is, there’s a lot of effort behind those pictures. Don’t think they walk out the door looking like that!”