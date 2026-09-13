DJ Lynda Carter Is Detroit’s Real-Life Wonder Woman, One Beat and Business at a Time

By day, Angela M. Wright is an educator, licensed real estate broker and entrepreneur building a hospitality empire in Detroit. By night, she becomes DJ Lynda Carter, commanding dance floors, opening for major artists and turning music into a language of its own.

The name is no accident.

Inspired by Wonder Woman, Wright adopted Lynda Carter, the name of the actress who famously portrayed the iconic superhero, as her DJ persona. But the character represents far more to Wright than a clever stage name.

“Wonder Woman represents being assertive, powerful and strong while still being feminine, graceful, caring and kind,” Wright says. “These attributes embody my character consistently throughout my career and personal persona.”

It is an apt description for a woman whose career has never fit neatly into a single box.

Wright has built an unusual professional life at the intersection of education, entertainment, real estate and hospitality. She holds a master’s degree in education, teaches at the college level and owns four Detroit bar brands and two food trucks. She is also the founder of Wright Hospitality, which operates Mix Bricktown, The LOCKEROOM Sports Lounge, Sandbox and Me & You.

And then there is the music.

As DJ Lynda Carter, Wright has opened for P. Diddy’s Making the Band tour and performed at events and after-parties connected to artists including Alicia Keys, Biz Markie, John Legend, Dwele, Spinderella, Erykah Badu and Marsha Ambrosius.

Yet ask Wright about the moment she knew she had “made it,” and she does not immediately point to a celebrity name on a flyer.

“Every time I have an event, be it celebrity, corporate or club, what makes me feel like ‘I made it’ is the emotions of the crowd in response to my performance,” she says.

Still, two nights stand out: DJing a John Legend event and opening for Erykah Badu and Marsha Ambrosius.

“Those nights were iconic because they were intimate and I felt the energy of the audience much deeper,” she says.

From the Classroom to the Turntables

That emphasis on connection may explain why Wright’s path to becoming one of Detroit’s most in-demand female DJs was anything but traditional.

Before the turntables became a major part of her professional identity, she spent years working in radio, local television and event management. Those experiences taught her that being a DJ involves considerably more than knowing which song to play next.

“Attention to detail is just as important as song selection and atmosphere,” Wright says. “I learned how important timing and messaging is.”

Her years as a promoter also gave her something equally valuable: an education in branding.

She learned how to market an experience, cultivate an audience and build a following through word of mouth and grassroots promotion. Eventually, the room she helped create became a business she owned.

That entrepreneurial instinct now runs throughout Wright’s career. She describes herself increasingly as a “Culture Capitalist,” a philosophy built around turning cultural influence into ownership and, ultimately, lasting wealth.

Her approach to real estate is particularly intentional. Rather than simply leasing space for her hospitality businesses, Wright has made a practice of acquiring the property beneath them, transforming cultural relevance into tangible assets.

“Culture is currency,” she says.

It is a philosophy that also helps explain why Wright has been able to maintain several seemingly different careers without allowing any one of them to define her completely.

Teaching and DJing, she points out, have more in common than people might expect.

“Knowing the audience, reading the room, controlling energy, storytelling, balancing preparation and improvisation” are all skills that apply in both settings, she says.

The classroom may have helped Wright become a better DJ, but the DJ has also become an extension of the educator. Both require an understanding of people, an ability to recognize when energy is shifting and the instinct to know when to follow a plan and when to throw it out.

Detroit Is Not on Her, It’s in Her

For Wright, that instinct is deeply rooted in Detroit.

“Detroit is not on me, it’s in me!” she says.

She has taken her music beyond the city through trail rides, tailgate parties and events in other markets, encountering different communities and audiences along the way. But those experiences have only reinforced her belief in the uniqueness of her hometown.

“My travels continue to reiterate to me that there is no place in the world like Detroit,” she says. “The culture and innovation, grit and determination is unmatched.”

That Detroit identity is present in Wright’s sets even when she is performing hundreds of miles away.

But she does not necessarily believe audiences hear Detroit in the music. They feel it.

“It’s not what they hear in the sets, it’s what they feel that is Detroit,” she says. “The passion for the craft, the creativity of the sets and desire to seek the elevation of the audience and give them a moment to remember defines the musical identity of Detroit and that’s what I represent!”

That desire to elevate an audience is also at the heart of FUSION, Wright’s increasingly popular mix series, which has reached eight installments.

The concept began with a simple but ambitious goal: bring together communities that do not always occupy the same musical space.

Wright wanted to bridge the gap between the house music community and the hip-hop and R&B communities by creating mixes that could encompass all three. The result is a series built around house versions of familiar hip-hop and R&B songs.

For Wright, however, FUSION is about more than clever transitions or unexpected musical combinations.

It is community building.

The series gives her a space to experiment beyond what a traditional DJ set might allow, while creating a body of work that reflects her belief that music can bring different audiences together.

Interestingly, Wright never set out to become a full-time DJ.

“At the age of 30 I decided that DJing would always be a passionate hobby that I would continue to monetize but not pursue as a full-time career,” she says.

Clearly, the hobby had other plans.

The Next Wonder Woman Chapter

Today, Wright continues to balance her work as an educator, real estate professional, hospitality entrepreneur and DJ, demonstrating that a career does not necessarily have to follow a single trajectory. In her case, each chapter has supplied something useful for the next.

The educator taught her how to read a room. The promoter taught her how to build one. The entrepreneur taught her how to own one. And DJ Lynda Carter learned how to make people remember what happened inside it.

Now she is preparing for another chapter.

In late 2026, Wright plans to launch SOUNDWAVE, a YouTube mix show filmed on the water, followed by a land-based version scheduled for spring 2027. She also plans to continue expanding the festivals she hosts in Detroit and collaborating on creative projects in cities across the country.

There is still one particularly Wonder Woman-sized ambition on her list.

Playing Detroit’s Movement Festival.

For an artist whose career has been built on Detroit’s musical DNA, it would be a fitting milestone.

Until then, Wright continues doing what she has always done: moving between worlds without asking permission to belong to any single one.

Angela M. Wright may be the educator, entrepreneur and real estate broker. But when the lights come on, the music starts and a room full of people is waiting for its energy to shift, DJ Lynda Carter steps forward.

Wonder Woman would probably approve.