‘Wonder Woman’ Lynda Carter, 75, Stuns in Ageless ‘Super Troopers 3’ Bath Photo

Lynda Carter is turning heads once again. The original “Wonder Woman” star, 75, stunned fans after sharing a behind-the-scenes bathtub photo from “Super Troopers 3.” Heidi Klum has also recently drawn attention with a confident beach appearance at 53. According to Hello!, Lynda Carter looked remarkably youthful in the image, prompting plenty of admiration from followers.

Lynda Carter Turns Heads With New Movie Photo

As reported by Hello!, the actress posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming comedy. The standout image showed Lynda Carter relaxing in a bubble bath with a martini beside her. She wore her brunette hair in an elegant up-do and smiled at the camera. Another photo showed her wearing a dressing gown while posing with co-stars and crew members.

The post also included a caption in which Lynda Carter joked: “@supertroopers Ride Again!!!” before teasing fans about the film’s ending. She added, “I’m naked in a bathtub???? Oh noooo,” while calling out director Jay Chandrasekhar for supposedly promising not to include the scene.

The actress is returning as Governor Jessman after appearing in both the original “Super Troopers” and its sequel. This latest installment reunites several familiar faces from the franchise.

Lynda Carter’s “Wonder Woman” Legacy Still Shines

Fans quickly filled the comments section with praise for the actress. According to Hello!, many were amazed by her youthful appearance. One person wrote, “My God, is she getting younger?!” Another commented, “You’re still a stunner.”

Others compared the new image to her most famous role. One fan said they “truly thought this was a still from a ‘Wonder Woman’ episode,” while another described her as “timeless.”

Lynda Carter continues to be closely linked with “Wonder Woman” decades after first playing the iconic superhero between 1975 and 1979. She later made a memorable cameo in the 2020 film “Wonder Woman 1984” alongside Gal Gadot.

The actress also famously played the role of Principal Powers in “Sky High,” the 2005 Disney superhero movie, according to Disney Fandom. The Washington Post noted that Lynda Carter hosted the 1993 travel series “Tourific Destinations.”

She Credits Professionals, Not Magic

Despite the endless compliments, Lynda Carter has previously been open about the work that goes into red carpet glamour. According to Hello!, she earlier told People that looking polished usually starts with a talented beauty team.

“That outcome is spending time in a chair,” she explained, before adding that having people handle hair, makeup and styling “has got something to do with it.”

She also reminded fans that celebrities look much different away from cameras and events. Lynda Carter joked that if everyone spent hours getting ready before leaving home, “they’d all look amazing.”

The actress has also said she prefers to age naturally. According to Hello!, she revealed she has never had facial surgery because “it’s scary.” She added that she still feels people recognize her as Wonder Woman and believes she simply looks like herself, “but older.”

An Icon Who Still Captivates Fans

Earlier this month, Comic Book Movie celebrated Lynda Carter’s 75th birthday by looking back at her lasting impact on “Wonder Woman.” The publication noted that her version of the superhero remains the one many fans still picture first. It also highlighted her later appearances in “Supergirl” and “Wonder Woman 1984.” She has also drawn attention for her inspirational philanthropic work.

Nearly 50 years after first stepping into the role, Lynda Carter continues to capture attention. Her latest “Super Troopers 3” photo shows that fans are still eager to celebrate the actress, her humor, and the enduring appeal that first made her a television legend. Stars such as James Brolin have also shown how Hollywood icons can maintain lasting appeal across generations.