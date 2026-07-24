Heidi Klum, 53, Stuns in Barely-There Beach Look for Viral Promo

Heidi Klum turned heads with a daring beach look while promoting her latest snack collaboration. Klum joined other stars like Beyoncé who continue to make headlines with bold fashion moments. According to Page Six, the 53-year-old model wore only bikini bottoms, a straw hat and sunglasses as she filmed an Instagram video. She cleverly used a bag of chips featuring her own face to cover her chest, creating a campaign that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Heidi Klum’s Beach Campaign Grabs Attention

According to Page Six, Klum captioned the clip, “Glazed ham on the beach,” as she enjoyed a packet of Funny-Frisch Chipsfrisch Roast Chicken Style by Heidi Klum. The promotion showed the former “Project Runway” host relaxing by the water while highlighting the limited-edition snack.

Rather than wearing a bikini top, Klum held the branded chip bag across her chest. Fans were quick to praise the creative idea. As reported by Page Six, one follower joked that the “chips got the best product placement of 2026.” Another called the video “marketing 101.”

The beach outing included more than just the promotional clip. Additional footage showed Klum splashing through the shallows with her dog while soaking up the sunshine.

Heidi Klum Enjoys a Relaxed Family Beach Day

The beach escape also included a family connection. According to Page Six, Klum tagged her 20-year-old son, Henry, on her Instagram Story as he spent time playing with the family dog near the water.

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz – who has featured Klum in his Netflix show “Kaulitz & Kaulitz” – was not part of the outing. Page Six reported that the Tokio Hotel guitarist was in Germany promoting Season 3 of “Kaulitz & Kaulitz” alongside his twin brother, Bill Kaulitz.

With her son beside her, Klum appeared completely at ease. The relaxed setting matched the easygoing style she has become known for during holidays. Klum has often shared beach moments that embrace a carefree attitude, especially while vacationing in Europe and the Caribbean.

Confidence Has Become Part of Her Signature Style

The latest photos also reflect Heidi Klum’s recent comments about body confidence. In an interview with Us Weekly, Klum said her husband encouraged her to put “more meat on” her bones. She happily agreed, saying, “He’s right!”

Klum also made it clear she has no interest in following Hollywood’s weight-loss trend. She told Us Weekly she is “not interested at all” in slimming down with Ozempic. Instead, she said she has “gained weight over the years” and no longer wears a size 24 jean.

The comments fit naturally with her latest beach appearance. Heidi Klum has long embraced confidence over perfection, and her newest social media post reflected that same outlook.

Beyond the viral beach campaign, Klum continues to enjoy a busy career. According to Us Weekly, she recently returned for Season 22 of “Project Runway,” fronts Calzedonia’s 2026 beachwear campaign, and became UNICEF USA’s newest ambassador. Gisele Bündchen is another star recently embracing effortless beach fashion, showing how iconic models continue to capture attention with their personal style. Klum summed up her outlook by declaring, “I’m 53 and just getting started.”