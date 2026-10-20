Will Ferrell Goes Viral with Surprise Performance of ‘O Canada’ and Fans Go Wild

Will Ferrell has made plenty of memorable public appearances over the years, ranging from walking around the streets of Manhattan costumed as Buddy the Elf to hitting the baseball diamond to play every single position across 10 different Cactus League baseball teams in a single day.

Now, Ferrell is earning high praise for a surprise musical performance that’s burning up the internet during a moment of stress between the U.S. and its neighbor to the north.

‘O Canada’

On October 17, the trio of “Will & Grace” alum Sean Hayes and former “Arrested Development” siblings Jason Bateman and Will Arnett took to the stage of the famed Hollywood Bowl for a special edition of their “Smartless” podcast.

The thousands of fans packing the venue were anticipating watching the three record a live episode of the podcast when Ferrell appeared unannounced to make a surprise appearance.

Attired in blue jeans and denim jacket — a look dubbed “the Canadian tuxedo” — accented with a bowtie, Ferrell broke out into a rousing rendition of the Canadian national anthem, “O Canada” while the Canadian flag was displayed in the background.

“Should we make #willferrell an honorary Canadian, @markjcarney? 🇨🇦” wrote the fan who posted footage of the Ferrell’s surprise performance on Instagram. “Will Ferrell singing O’Canada at the @hollywoodbowl for the @smartless show was not on my bingo card. 😂”

The Internet Has Thoughts

Footage of Ferrell’s surprise performance went viral, and fans quickly weighed in to share their comments.

“Sang it while wearing full Canadian tuxedo love him,” wrote one fan.

“I so love this guy even more now, Canada loves you Will ♥️🇨🇦♥️🇨🇦♥️,” added another.

Another comment read, “As a Canadian I endorse Will Ferrell for President,” while another suggested Ferrell become the new U.S. ambassador to Canada.

“This is fantastic!!!!! That helped the spirit today Thankyou,” stated one commenter, with another describing his vocal performance as “a combination of Fergie and Jesus.”

Among those to chime in was former “Law & Order” star (and proud Canadian) Jill Hennsey. “He has ALWAYS been a hot, honorary Canadian, in my humble opinion,” she wrote.

Quitting Disneyland

In addition to his surprise appearance on “Smartless,” another podcast to recently welcome Farrell was “Good Hang,” hosted by his fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Amy Poehler.

During that visit, Farrell recalled the time he landed a job at Disneyland — and then quit after just one day on the job.

“I thought that I was going to be assigned to be one of the really fun jobs, like the Jungle Cruise operator,” the “Elf” star told Poehler. “I find out, oh no, those guys work there for eight years before they get it. So, they assign me one of the front kiosks for selling tickets.”

He wound up taking another job working at a friend’s surf shop, but realized he needed to quit his short-lived Disneyland gig.

“I was too embarrassed to call up Disneyland,” he recalled. “So my friend John called on my behalf and said, ‘I will be quitting after one day.’ And they asked, ‘Okay, a reason for leaving?’ And he said, ‘I have a tryout with the Dallas Cowboys.’ So somewhere, there’s a file at Disney corporate. It says, ‘Will Ferrell worked for one day. Reason for leaving: Tryout with the Dallas Cowboys.’”