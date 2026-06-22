‘Arrested Development’ Star Jason Bateman Bravely Opens Up About Pressures of Child Stardom

While Jason Bateman is best known for his roles on “Arrested Development” and “Ozark” today, he actually got his start in Hollywood at a very young age. He starred in “Little House on the Prairie” from 1981 through 1982 as a child adopted by the Ingalls family.

Though Bateman eventually landed more roles, he remembers feeling tremendous pressure to be successful. Now that he’s an adult, the actor is opening up about the anxieties and stressors that came along with child stardom.

Jason Bateman Was the Primary Breadwinner For His Family as a Child Actor

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Jason Bateman acknowledges that he has a unique relationship with money as an adult. As a child, he was the primary breadwinner for his family. That came with an extreme amount of pressure that carried over into his adult life.

“Both my parents were my managers, so what I made was very helpful to our bottom line each month,” the former child star shared on the “Good One” podcast, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “So there was a great deal of pressure to kind of, ‘Don’t get fired.'”

On top of the financial responsibility, Jason Bateman remembered that he had to keep a C average to keep his work permit. Poor grades meant that he could no longer work and provide for his family.

“It was rough. But as anxiety-inducing as it was, there was this muscle that I developed where I knew I could generate money so I was not that nervous about spending money because I felt I could replace it,” Bateman recalled.

Getty Jason Bateman attends Netflix’s “Black Rabbit” ATAS Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on May 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Despite the complex situation, Jason Bateman believes that his experiences helped him develop a healthier relationship with his own money as an adult. He described how many of his friends have generational wealth they received from their parents. However, they won’t spend the money because they didn’t earn it themselves.

“They feel every dollar out, they’re not going to be able to get back,” the 57-year-old shared.

Today, Jason Bateman is a smashing success in the Hollywood scene.

“I feel enormously fortunate that things have worked out for me… I don’t have to take jobs that aren’t creatively exciting for me,” the actor added.

The Former Child Star Bounced Back After Burning Out

After a successful career as a child star and teen idol, Jason Bateman quickly found himself burning out in the ’90s. He dreamed of a life far away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

“I would’ve bought a little coffee shop in some small town in Western Europe, learned the language and made local villager friends,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter in February. “It sounds so stupid, but I would’ve walked around with a little apron on and sat at everyone’s table and just had a quaint, little life — and I bet I would have loved it.”

In 2003, he secured the lead role as Michael Bluth in the comedy “Arrested Development.” From there, Jason Bateman landed more roles. He also went on to launch the “SmartLess” podcast, which has become incredibly fulfilling and a smashing hit with listeners.

“The financial security of it is something I don’t take lightly, and it’s given me a healthy level of indifference when it comes to assessing other creative opportunities for myself,” Bateman told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s also a good reminder that some of the greatest things in your life come when you’re not chasing them.”