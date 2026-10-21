Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Daughter Sunday Rose, 18, Addresses Famous Parents in Official Vogue Cover Story

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter is ready for her own career. Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 18, is on the cover of Vogue Germany in its November issue. The teenager spoke about her famous parents in an exclusive interview. Sunday Rose is entering show business like her parents, but entering the modeling arena. The daughter of two widely popular figures, Sunday Rose took the chance to acknowledge her position.

The 18-year-old has instantly addressed the nepotism debate in her first high-profile interview. The topic has circulated across the industry over the past several years. Unlike many other children with famous parents, Sunday Rose has chosen to directly address her parents.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban Says She Benefitted From Having Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban As Parents

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban graced the cover of Vogue Germany. The teen model was ecstatic over the opportunity and shared the cover on Instagram. Sunday Rose called it an “incredibly magical experience” she was grateful for. The cover story features an interview with the 18-year-old, where she speaks of her famous parents.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for two decades, from 2006 to 2026. The pair welcomed two daughters during their marriage. Sunday Rose was born in July 2008; her younger sister, Faith Margaret, 15, was born in December 2010. They are half-siblings to Isabelle Cruise, 34, and Connor Cruise, 31, Kidman’s children with Tom Cruise,

In her Vogue Germany interview, Sunday Rose said she doesn’t shy away from her famous parents. The model maintained that while she doesn’t flaunt her familial privilege, she does acknowledge it.

“I’m very aware that I’m given opportunities that not everyone can have, and I’m truly grateful to be able to take advantage of them,” Sunday Rose told the outlet. “So when I’m at work, I make sure to always give my best, never come to work with a negative attitude, no matter how tired or jet-lagged I may be, and treat everyone with respect,” she continued.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban Says She Doesn’t Intentionally Hide Her Parents’ Identities

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Vogue Germany asked Sunday Rose Kidman Urban if the pressures of living up to her parents have caused her to “intentionally not” reveal who they are. The 18-year-old said she’s never hidden who she is. However, her upbringing in a sparsely populated environment meant she didn’t need to either.

Sunday Rose said school is the reason why she’s managed to remain “grounded.” The model admitted she had difficulties maintaining a normal life as a child of A-list celebrities. According to her, modeling was the route for her to reconcile her “two worlds.”

“But now I’ve found a way to enjoy modeling, traveling and experiencing all these amazing things with these amazing people,” she elaborated to the outlet. “And then coming back here and enjoying the comforting feeling of routine and going to school.”

Inside Sunday Rose Kidman Urban’s Career So Far

Despite only just turning 18, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban has already taken a significant step into the modeling world. She has walked the ramp for major brands like Dior, Valentino, and Balenciaga. The teenager also shares frequent posts about her globe-trotting career on Instagram.

Sunday Rose was seen alongside Nicole Kidman at the Met Gala in May. It was the 18-year-old’s debut at the high-profile event, where she and Kidman were seen in a loving embrace. The model posed confidently for the cameras in what was also her first exposure to the life of an A-list celebrity.

However, Sunday Rose told Vogue Germany that she doesn’t plan on skipping her education. The model is still in her senior year of high school and is planning to apply to college.

“I definitely have more challenging classes this year, plus the college applications,” the 18-year-old revealed to the outlet. “There’s a lot to do.”