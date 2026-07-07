Nicole Kidman Wishes Her Model & Actress Daughter a Happy 18th Birthday — ‘My Angel’

Academy Award-winning Australian-American actress and producer Nicole Kidman has wished her model and actress daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, a Happy 18th Birthday.

Sunday Rose is the offspring of Kidman, 59, and country singer Keith Urban, 58. She was born on July 7, 2008, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Per People, the teenager is embarking on a modeling career that saw her walk on a Dior runway just yesterday.

However, she is also building a filmography as an actress, having voiced a character in 2019’s “The Angry Birds Movie 2” and appeared in television shows like “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing.”

Her proud mother took to social media to send her a heartfelt message as she turns 18.

Nicole Kidman Says Sunday Rose ‘Couldn’t Be More Loved’

Nicole Kidman shared her birthday message for Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban with her 11 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post comprises two photographs. The first one shows Kidman holding Sunday Rose when she was just a toddler. In the second, Sunday Rose can be seen walking around in an angel costume at a similar age to the first image.

Kidman’s caption on her post reads, “Happy 18th my angel, you couldn’t be more loved ❤️ @sundayrose.” She tagged Sunday Rose’s own Instagram account in the caption, which itself has over 50,000 followers.

The comments section of Kidman’s post is teeming with lovely comments for Sunday Rose.

Kidman’s Followers Wish Sunday Rose a Happy Birthday

Getty Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to send their own birthday wishes to Sunday Rose — and they included some familiar faces.

Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon commented, “Happy Birthday, Sunny💝.”

Famous fashion stylist Jason Bolden left three emojis, writing, “❤️❤️❤️.”

One of Kidman’s fans wrote, “Momma’s twin. Happy birthday!! 🎂🎉 🎁🥳”

Another fan said, “Many many many more Happy Returns of the day, Sunny 🎁🎁🎁🎂🎂🎂.”

Someone else commented, “generational facecard 🔥.”

One follower noticed a similarity between Sunday Rose and a character from a franchise in which Kidman has appeared, writing, “She looks like little Tabitha from bewitched. Ironically!🥰”

“18 already!! Happy Birthday sweet Sunday 🌹,” wrote another Instagram user.

Finally, one individual said, “Happy birthday to her, I wish her all the best. ❤️”

While Sunday Rose doesn’t have any confirmed upcoming on-screen projects, the same can’t be said for her mother.

In 2026, Kidman has already appeared in the acclaimed television shows “Scarpetta” and “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.” Later this year, she will also star in the romantic fantasy sequel “Practical Magic 2.”

Her other upcoming projects include horror movie “The Young People” and several television series. They are the spy action drama series “Lioness,” the psychological mystery drama “Big Little Lies,” the crime mystery thriller “Girls and Their Horses,” and the drama mystery thriller “Discretion.”

We look forward to seeing them all. We also can’t wait to see what Sunday Rose has planned in future.

In the meantime, we’d like to send Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban our most sincere Happy Birthday wishes as she turns 18. We hope she has the most amazing day spending time with her nearest and dearest.

Both Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban’s filmographies and personal info were courtesy of IMDb.