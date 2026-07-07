Heather Dubrow’s 4 Kids Are All Grown Up Ahead of RHOC’s Milestone Season

Heather Dubrow has shared much of her family life with viewers of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” since joining the show in season 7.

The longtime Bravo star and her husband, plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, have four children together: 22-year-old twins Maximillia “Max” Dubrow and Nicholas “Nick” Dubrow, 19-year-old Katarina “Kat” Dubrow and 15-year-old Ace Dubrow.

Over the years, viewers have watched the family go through major milestones, including graduations, college moves and personal announcements. With Max and Nick now college graduates, Kat attending Yale University and Ace preparing for his own future, the Dubrow children have grown up since their first appearances on RHOC.

Heather has said that maintaining an open relationship with her children remains one of her greatest accomplishments.

“I am most proud of the relationship I have with my kids and the open lines of communication,” she told The Wrap in 2023. “I would love to tell you how much I’ve taught them and what a wonderful mother I am, the truth is it’s me that’s learned so much. I’ve gotten such an education from these kids. They’ve opened my eyes to so many incredible moments and experiences that I’m the lucky one.”

Heather Dubrow’s Daughter Max Is Headed to Law School

Max and her twin brother, Nick, were born on November 24, 2003. Now 22, Max recently completed a major chapter in her life.

She graduated from Tufts University in June 2026 after beginning her studies at the Boston-area school following her 2022 high school graduation. Heather later revealed that her eldest daughter plans to attend law school.

Max was already a published author before entering college. Her book, “I’ll Give It to You Straightish: What Your Teen Wants You to Know,” was released in 2021.

She has also spoken about growing up on reality television. In a 2023 interview with The Daily Dish, Max explained that filming was not as constant as some viewers may believe.

“A lot of people ask me if it’s annoying to have cameras at your house 24-7, and I kind of have to explain that’s not how it is,” she said. “I’m glad we did it … I also think it’s opened up a lot of amazing opportunities for me, which I’m extremely grateful about.”

Nick Dubrow Graduated From College After Exploring Real Estate

Nick also graduated from college in June 2026, completing his studies at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

His move to college played out during season 17 as Heather and Terry adjusted to having both of their oldest children leave home.

“I can’t believe that Max and Nicky are off to college,” Heather said in a confessional interview. “They don’t know how to do laundry, but it’s OK. These dorms today have laundry service. Isn’t that bougie?”

While in college, Nick explored a possible future in real estate. After earning his real estate license, he spent the summer before his sophomore year working with “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” broker Josh Altman.

“Currently, I’m in an internship with the Altman Brothers because, as of recently, I just got my real estate license,” he told The Daily Dish. “So I’m kind of exploring that field.”

Kat Dubrow Is Studying Film at Yale University

Kat was born on October 5, 2006, and is now 19 years old.

After graduating from high school in 2025, she enrolled at Yale University, where she is studying film. Her interest in the arts began before college.

In 2023, Kat spent a month at Northwestern University’s National High School Institute in Evanston, Illinois. The competitive summer program offers students the chance to study subjects including theater, film, playwriting and debate.

Kat has also shared parts of her personal life with RHOC viewers. She came out to her family when she was 14 and later discussed her experience during season 16.

Heather and Terry Dubrow Continue to Support Youngest Son Ace

Ace, the youngest of the four Dubrow children, was born on December 13, 2010. He was just nine months old when Heather began filming season 7.

In March 2023, Heather publicly shared that Ace is transgender while emphasizing that he would decide how much of his story he wanted to tell.

“Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans,” she wrote on Instagram. “Since Ace is a 12-year-old child, with a long life ahead of him — we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so.”

Heather added, “All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too.”

Terry later told E! News that the couple hoped their family’s openness could help others.

“We hope that the message that we put out with our family helps those who are struggling in families that aren’t so supportive,” he said.

Now 15, Ace is already beginning to consider his future after high school. Heather revealed in 2025 that he had started working with a college guidance counselor.

Heather and her family return when “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 20 premieres Thursday, July 9, on Bravo.