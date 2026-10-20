‘Die Hard’ Actor Hospitalized After Stroke, Fans React to ‘Heartbreaking’ News

Al Leong, the veteran actor and stuntman best known for his memorable roles in “Die Hard” and “Lethal Weapon,” was rushed to a California hospital after suffering a stroke.

The 74-year-old action star reportedly suffered the medical emergency last week, according to TMZ, which broke the news on Tuesday, October 20.

Sources close to his family confirmed the hospitalization but declined to share details about his condition or whether he remains under medical care.

His family has requested privacy as he deals with the health scare.

What Happened to ‘Die Hard’ Actor Al Leong?

Leong, whose career spans more than four decades, was taken to a hospital in California after suffering a stroke sometime last week.

TMZ reported that people close to the actor’s family confirmed the incident but did not disclose when or where the stroke occurred.

There has been no public update about the severity of his condition or his recovery.

It also remains unclear whether Leong has been discharged from the hospital. No additional information about his treatment has been released, and his representatives have not publicly addressed the report.

Al Leong’s Memorable Role Alongside Bruce Willis in ‘Die Hard’

Leong became a familiar face to action movie audiences as Uli in the 1988 blockbuster “Die Hard.”

The actor played one of the armed men who helped take over Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.

His character eventually meets his end at the hands of John McClane, the New York City police officer portrayed by Bruce Willis.

Although Leong wasn’t among the film’s leading stars, his distinctive look and physical performances made him a recognizable presence in Hollywood action movies.

News of Leong’s hospitalization prompted concerned reactions from fans on social media, with several sharing messages of support and hoping for his recovery. “Upsetting news. He will comeback stronger tho,” one fan wrote on X.

Another added, “Hope he gets well.” A third reacted, “Heartbreaking. One of the coolest henchmen of the eighties and nineties.”

“I hope Al Leong will be ok. His fight scene with Brandon Lee in “Rapid Fire” doesn’t get talked about enough.”, another fan noted.

The film remains one of the most celebrated entries in the action genre, with Leong’s character appearing in several memorable sequences.

Al Leong Built a Decades-Long Career in Hollywood

According to Daily Star, Leong began his film career in 1981 with a small appearance as a circus performer in the comedy “Going Ape.” He later appeared as a Wing Kong Hatchet Man in John Carpenter’s 1986 cult classic “Big Trouble in Little China.”

In 1987, he played Endo, a mercenary involved in torture, in “Lethal Weapon,” starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

Two years later, Leong portrayed Genghis Khan in the 1989 comedy “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” alongside Keanu Reeves.

His television credits include appearances in “Knight Rider,” “The Fall Guy” and “T.J. Hooker.”

Al Leong’s Martial Arts Career and Hollywood Legacy

Beyond acting, Leong became a skilled martial artist and stunt performer, bringing his physical abilities to numerous film and television productions.

The Martial Arts History Museum recognized his work by inducting him into its Hall of Fame in 2014.

Throughout his career, Leong became known for portraying intimidating characters while contributing to some of Hollywood’s best-known action productions.

For now, further details about the actor’s health remain unavailable as his family asks for privacy following his hospitalization.