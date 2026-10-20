Holland Taylor Reveals Why She and Partner Sarah Paulson Still Live Separately After 12 Years Together

Actresses Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have been a couple since 2015, reconnecting after first meeting each other back in 2005.

Despite being partners for more than a decade, however, the two still maintain separate residences — a fact that Taylor discussed when she appeared on the October 20 edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Living Separately

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During Taylor’s appearance, host Drew Barrymore asked if it was true that the “Two and a Half Men” star, 83, and Paulson, 51, don’t live together.

“Well we do as much time as we possibly can, because work takes us apart constantly,” Taylor explained, via People.

“But I have an apartment here [in New York City], and [Paulson] stays here in my apartment when she’s here,” she said of Paulson, whose home is in Los Angeles.

While Taylor pointed out that she also owns a home in L.A., she explained that Paulson had been living at Taylor’s home while waiting to officially move into a new home she’d recently bought.

“In L.A., I have a separate house from hers, but her new house, she hasn’t moved into,” Taylor said. “It’s been almost a year since she’s been staying in my house in L.A., too. So we’re together as much as geography and our jobs let us be.”

Asked by Barrymore how long they’d been together, Taylor replied, “I think it’s 12 years, going on.”

Her First Impression of Sarah Paulson

During Taylor’s interview on the show, Paulson made a special appearance via a taped segment in which she asked Taylor, “What was your first impression of me?

Added Paulson with a laugh, “I’m scared — I feel scared! But what was it?”

Taylor responded by recalling what she took away during their initial meetins.

“I ran into Sarah a couple of times, in sort of the way one does in Hollywood,” said Taylor.

“And she seemed like the most youthful Hollywood dazzling dazzler that you could possibly imagine — very different from who in fact she really is, which I found out, like 10 years later,” she continued.

“She’s a fascinating person, in many unexpected ways,” Taylor shared. “She’s very serious about some things, and she is the most artful friend of anyone I’ve ever known.”

According to Taylor, Paulson is the kind of person who will nurture friendships, always there for those she feels are important in her life.

“She has friendships — you know, friendships, not always, but they do require a certain amount of investment, time, attention and sometimes work, always happy work,” Taylor added.

But Paulson, Taylor explained, is more than happy to expend that time and energy on those whom she loves.

“She gives it all. She has quite a number of seriously important, devoted friends, and they put in the work to their friendships,” Taylor said of her partner. “he time that she spends on people that she really loves, doing things for them, being with them, being really with them, showing up for all kinds of … I think she’s an amazing friend.”