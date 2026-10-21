Former Disney Channel Star Reveals He ‘Found Out Something Weird’ About His Family After Ancestry Test

During the 2000s, Dylan Sprouse and twin brother Cole starred in one of the Disney Channel’s biggest hits with “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.” The sibling child stars later took their sitcom shenanigans to the high seas with a spinoff, “The Suite Life on Deck.”

While Dylan stepped away from acting, Cole went on to successfully shift to adult roles with “Riverdale” and “Moonshot.”

Now, one of the brothers is revealing some very awkward information about their family tree after an ancestry test uncovered details about their parentage that neither saw coming.

A Family Investigation

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During a recent edition of Dylan Sprouse’s “Wildmen” podcast, the former child star told listeners that he “found out something weird” while investigating his family tree.

According to Sprouse, he took a DNA test that revealed shocking details about his heritage.

“When I first took it, my actual breakdown of history was very different than it is now,” he said of taking the DNA test, as reported by People.

“I’ve found a lot of family members, weirdly, who I never met, because my dad’s side of the family is pretty fractured. I started to talk to them, compare and contrast,” he continued.

In his genealogical investigation, Sprouse learned that both sides of his family lived in California during the period of the Gold Rush before becoming linked by marriage in the late 1800s.

“And then, they diverged, and then they married again [through] my mom and my dad, like, last generation,” he explained.

A Large Number of Twins

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As he dug deeper, Sprouse discovered his ancestry boasted an unusually high number of twins. Investigating further, he admitted he “started to get suspicious” when he found out that his father’s uncles were also identical twins.

“I called Cole, I showed him a picture, I was like, ‘Dude, I just found out some [expletive] crazy [expletive],’” he recalled.

“I’d only ever thought that identical twins or twins in general came from my mom’s side of the family. We had seven sets of twins in four generations. Which is crazy,” he said. “And the reason we have a lot of twins is because it’s the same family!”

Once he determined that his family’s genes had crossed over previously, a lot of puzzle pieces dropped into place for him,

“A lot of stuff started to make sense,” he observed.

He was even able to dig up details about a relative, which revealed some very unusual details. “One of my aunts was a twin, but she was one of the twins who ate her twin in the womb, and when they cut open a cyst in her shoulder, it had teeth and hair,” he said before dropping a bombshell about his family.

“Long story short,” he said, “Cole and I are children of incest.”

However, his twin brother Cole did not want to know the details.

“And I sent him a picture, and he goes, ‘Not looking at that.’ Closed it. Hung up on me,’” Dylan recalled.