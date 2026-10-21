‘Breaking Bad’ Star Honored by Fans at Event He Was Scheduled to Attend Before Tragic Passing

The loss of beloved “Breaking Bad” actor RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr., is deeply felt, but his former co-stars are honoring him and keeping his memory alive. The actor was scheduled to appear at NTX Universe 2026 over the weekend; the event was held from October 16 to October 18, and fans and organizers paid tribute to him in a heartwarming way.

Remembering RJ Mitte After His Tragic Passing

Mitte died by suicide on October 12. He was 34. In the days since his passing, tributes have poured in as fans and co-stars share what Mitte meant to them, and this continued over the past weekend. The Daily Mail reports that organizers left notebooks at the event and encouraged fans to write notes for Mitte and his loved ones.

NTX Universe shared a statement online along with a smiling photo of Mitte. “In Loving Memory of RJ Mitte,” it begins. “We are heartbroken to share that RJ Mitte has passed away. RJ was set to join us at NTX Universe this weekend, and we were so looking forward to welcoming him to Dallas. Millions of people knew him as Walt Jr. on Breaking Bad.”

The statement continues, “Off screen, he spent years speaking up for people with disabilities and showing a lot of fans what was possible. His table at NTX Universe will remain in place as a memorial. Fans are welcome to stop by and leave a note for RJ and his family in the condolence books there. We will make sure they reach his family after the show. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, his castmates, and everyone who loved him and his work. Rest in peace, RJ.”

RJ Mitte’s Manager & Former Co-Stars Pay Their Respects

Ben Brucato, who was Mitte’s manager, posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, October 20. In the photo, he is standing beside a poster of Mitte. He is joined by actors Giancarlo Esposito, Raymond Cruz, and Daniel Moncada, who are also Mitte’s former “Breaking Bad” co-stars and friends.

Brucato shared his thoughts in a lengthy caption. “This weekend in Dallas was bittersweet. RJ was supposed to be there with us, and it was hard knowing he wasn’t. His absence was felt throughout the weekend, and things just weren’t the same without him,” he wrote. “A special thank you to Dan and everyone at @txcardshows for their kindness and understanding, and for setting up a table where attendees could leave messages for RJ’s family. It was a thoughtful gesture that meant a lot, and I’m grateful for all the love and support shown to RJ and his family this weekend.”

Brucato ended his message with a comment on mental health and reminded fans that they matter. “You never really know what someone is going through behind closed doors. So please check on your people, even the ones who seem like they’re doing okay,” he wrote. “If you’re struggling, please know you don’t have to face it alone. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. There is help, there is hope, and your life matters.”