Giancarlo Esposito Pays Heartfelt Tribute to RJ Mitte Following His Sad Passing — ‘Fly With the Angels’

Actor and director Giancarlo Esposito has shared a heartfelt tribute to RJ Mitte following his sad passing at the age of just 34.

Actor and disability rights activist Mitte tragically took his own life on Monday, October 12, prompting tributes to pour in for the actor including from his “Breaking Bad” co-stars Bryan Cranston and Dean Norris.

Esposito, 68, appeared as the iconic Gus Fring in 25 episodes of the AMC neo-Western crime drama series and is the latest to have his say regarding the terrible news. He notably shared the screen with Mitte’s Walter White Jr. in Season 4, Episode 7 (“Problem Dog”).

While they didn’t occupy the same scenes all that often, they did become good real-life friends. Esposito took to social media to share his tribute to Mitte.

Giancarlo Esposito Says RJ Mitte Will Forever Live in His Heart

Giancarlo Esposito shared his tribute to the late RJ Mitte with the 3.1 million followers on his Instagram account.

His post includes a carousel of three photographs of the pair together. The first (which is the featured image on this post) was taken at the “Better Call Saul” Season 4 premiere after party during Comic-Con International in 2018. The second shows the pair speaking during a panel appearance at a Walker Stalker convention circa 2016. In the third, they’re together during a panel at Ocala Comic Con less than a month ago.

Esposito starts the caption on his post by writing, “Dear one,” and continuing, “No words can express what your friendship has meant to me. I will remember the laughter, the rapture of pure joy in the loving moments we have shared. I will remember the magnitude of your kindness, your philanthropy, your being in service to others before yourself.”

The caption goes on, “You will forever live in my heart, representing how pure love can change the world!”

It concludes with, “Rest in peace. Now you are free. Fly with the angels 🪽.”

Esposito’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of his post to share their thoughts on it.

Esposito’s Fans & Followers Offer Condolences & Tributes of Their Own

Getty RJ Mitte.

The comments section of Giancarlo Esposito’s tribute to RJ Mitte is flooded with messages from his fans and followers. They are almost universally either offering condolences to Esposito following Mitte’s passing, personal tributes to the late star, or praising Esposito’s tribute.

Actress Katherine McNamara commented, “Sending so much love ❤️ so sorry for your loss.”

One of Esposito’s followers wrote, “Caption was straight from the heart rest in peace RJ loved your work dearly. 😢❤️”

Another follower said, “Our hearts are broken by this sad news. Thank you for your heartfelt words; the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fan community was waiting to hear from you. Thank you, @thegiancarloesposito —we expected nothing less from you. We love you all, and JR and his legacy will be remembered forever.”

“Sorry for your loss of your friend. His spirit and work inspired so many 🙏🕯️🕊️❤️‍🩹,” posted somebody else.

Another Instagram user proclaimed, “A classy tribute by a much classy gentleman.”

Someone else wrote, “Thank you for sharing. I never had the pleasure of meeting RJ but I am seeing his impact and so moved by it. He will truly be missed. My deepest sympathies to his friends and family. May you find comfort in his memory.”

Last but not least, one individual poignantly commented, “RIP young one gone too soon, whoever is reading this remember you’re NEVER alone, talk to someone 🙏🏼.”

That is incredibly important advice of which we should all take note.

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to everyone who loved or cared for RJ Mitte — including Giancarlo Esposito — at this terribly upsetting time. May Mitte’s memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may he rest in eternal peace.