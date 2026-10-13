Courteney Cox, 62, Looks Radiant as She Rocks a Black Bikini During Hawaii Vacation

Courteney Cox made the most of a picture-perfect day in Hawaii before getting dressed up for a star-studded celebration.

According to photos obtained by TMZ and Page Six on Monday, October 12, the “Friends” alum spent part of Saturday, October 10, swimming in the ocean near the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, where she was photographed enjoying the warm water ahead of Jennifer Meyer and Geoff Ogunlesi’s wedding later that day.

How Did Courteney Cox Spend Her Beach Day in Hawaii?

Cox, 62, wore a black bikini and pulled her dark hair into a high ponytail for the beach outing. She finished the simple vacation look with layered gold necklaces as she waded through the waves.

The Daily Mail published photos from the outing, which also showed several other famous wedding guests enjoying time by the water.

Why Was Courteney Cox in Hawaii?

Cox was in Lanai for jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and Geoff Ogunlesi’s wedding. The couple tied the knot in Hawaii with a guest list that included several familiar Hollywood names.

According to TMZ, Kate Hudson, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tobey Maguire were among those photographed at the resort.

Maguire, Meyer’s former husband, also had an important role in the ceremony. He served as an officiant during the wedding.

The beach trip gave guests a chance to unwind before the formal celebration began later in the day.

(Also read: Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Enjoy Sun-Soaked Yacht Trip in Mallorca)

What Did Courteney Cox Wear to the Wedding?

Cox changed out of her swimwear before attending the outdoor ceremony.

Photos published by People showed the “Scream” actress wearing a white elbow-length button-down shirt with a long black skirt. She again wore her hair pulled back and appeared to go barefoot for at least part of the event.

Cox was also photographed sharing a warm moment with Meyer during the celebration, placing her hands on the bride’s shoulders as the two spoke, The Daily Mail reported.

The Hawaii ceremony brought together a number of high-profile guests. In addition to Cox, Hudson, DiCaprio and Maguire, the wedding reportedly drew several other figures from the entertainment world.

The gathering marked another major celebration for Meyer, who shares two children with Maguire. The former couple was married from 2007 until their separation in 2016.

Courteney Cox Recently Stepped Out With Daughter Coco

Getty US actress Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette

The Hawaii trip came about a month after Cox made another rare public appearance, this time with her daughter, Coco Arquette.

Coco, 22, joined her mother at events surrounding the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, September 12. Cox shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette.

The mother and daughter coordinated in black, with Cox wearing a midi-length dress and Coco opting for a long-sleeved minidress.

Their Toronto outing was another relatively uncommon public appearance for the pair, making Cox’s recent run of family celebrations and celebrity events a busy stretch for the longtime actress.

The Hawaii getaway comes a few months after Cox ended her relationship with Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid following more than a decade together.

Getty Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox

People confirmed the split in June 2026 after the pair were last seen publicly together at the U.S. Open in September 2025.