Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday Rose Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Her Mom

Nicole Kidman’s daughter is marking her mom’s special day with a touching and simple birthday tribute that fans are loving.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban shared a heartfelt message on social media to celebrate her famous mother, Nicole Kidman, who turned 59 on Saturday, June 20.

Sunday Rose’s Sweet and Simple Post to Her Mom

The post featured a black-and-white throwback photo of Kidman, paired with a short but emotional caption that read, “happy birthday mumma 🦋 no one i adore more.”

The simplicity of the message quickly stood out to fans, who praised the sweet bond between mother and daughter.

Sunday Rose, who is increasingly stepping into the public eye herself, has occasionally shared glimpses of her relationship with her parents over the years.

As the daughter of Kidman and country star Keith Urban, she has grown up balancing life between Hollywood and music industry spotlight, while maintaining a relatively private upbringing.

In a previous interview, Sunday Rose spoke about what it was like growing up around her mother’s film sets, describing the experience as formative.

She explained that being exposed to Kidman’s work from a young age helped shape her own interests and creativity.

“I definitely gained a lot of interest from those experiences and especially being privileged enough to experience them at a young age,” she said. “My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She’s a key part of everything I do.”

Kidman Shared Her Own Birthday Post

Kidman’s birthday also drew love from friends and fellow celebrities.

She shared her own post in celebration, posting a serene image of herself in nature alongside a message thanking fans for the well wishes.

“Another trip around the sun,” she wrote. “Thank you for all the birthday love xx.”

Other stars joined in with tributes of their own.

Natalie Portman wrote, “happy birthday to the Queen,” while Sandra Bullock shared a playful and affectionate message, calling Kidman her “witchy sister” and adding, “Call it magic when I’m next to you.”

Fans also expressed an outpouring of happy birthday wishes.

The outpouring of love comes as Kidman continues to reflect more openly on aging and life experience.

Kidman Has Previously Opened Uo About Aging

In a 2025 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she spoke about the perspective that comes with getting older, noting that life experience brings resilience even through difficult moments.

She explained that while challenges can feel overwhelming at the time, they eventually pass with time and patience.

“There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through. You’re going to have to feel it,” she said.

Kidman added, “You’re not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it’s going to feel insurmountable at times. You’re going to feel like you’re broken, but if you move gently and slowly—and it can take an enormous amount of time—it does pass.”