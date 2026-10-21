Sophia Bush Says Denying Cheating Rumors with Ashlyn Harris Further Is ‘Insanity’

Sophia Bush and retired soccer player Ashlyn Harris married in the summer of 2025. The news that they were dating caused a stir because the public believed they were still happily married to other people.

They denied cheating on their former partners. The “One Tree Hill” star revealed why she is done addressing the accusations.

Sophia Bush Reveals When She Realized She Loved Ashlyn Harris

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Bush, 44, was married to Grant Hughes from 2022 to 2023. Harris, 41, was married to fellow soccer player Ali Krieger from 2019 to 2023.

Bush wrote in her memoir, “And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress,” that she is better off as friends with Hughes, and they shouldn’t have been married. The actress said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she believes they “mistook” their passion for a project they worked on together for something else.

Bush and Harris were friends before anything romantic happened between them. They met on Instagram in 2015, then met in person at an event in 2019 before she met Hughes.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” actress said those marriages were already over, and then they started talking more. She realized that she was getting jealous when Harris sent her a profile of one of her dates. It also took Bush time to realize because she hadn’t been in a relationship with a woman before. Bush revealed her feelings to Harris after she processed it.

“Two people who had filed for divorce and lived in separate residences from their exes went to dinner,” she said, referencing their breakups. She spoke about refusing to settle after doing so earlier in life.

“It took me a very long time, probably until I turned 40, to go, ‘I think I’ve been fine and good in a lot of time when I really wasn’t,'” she explained. “And I can’t change that, but what I know is that I want to live […] the rest differently. I don’t want to look fine and be miserable.”

The “Chicago P.D.” star said she’s done addressing the cheating accusations. “I also can’t be my own personal definition of insanity, which is try the same thing over and over again with no result. I’m never going to change anybody’s mind who made it up,” she said.

Bush’s Emotional Birthday Message to Ashlyn Harris

Getty Image Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/ Getty Images

The actress posted a picture sitting on a fence with Harris by a horse on Instagram on Oct. 19. “Happy Birthday to my literal favorite person on Earth,” Bush captioned the post. “You are sunshine in a human. I am the luckiest girl in the world to get to love you and do this life with you. The woman and the mother and the person that you are is breathtaking. And the rest is for your birthday card.”

The retired soccer player commented with her own emotional message. “You’re the gift, babe,” Harris wrote. “The way you love me so deeply, so fully, and exactly as I am is something I’ll never take for granted. Watching the way you show up for our kids and our family means more to me than words can say. You bring out the best in me, and I’m so damn grateful I get to do this life with you. I love you. Now come home. We miss you.”

Harris shares a five-year-old daughter, Sloane, and a four-year-old son, Ocean, with Krieger. It sounds like they’re happy with their blended family.