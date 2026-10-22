Joe Manganiello Shares How He Regained Strength After Losing 30kg From Mystery Illness

Joe Manganiello has revealed some of the ways he worked to regain his strength back after losing 30kg from an illness. The star chatted about the mystery autoimmune condition in his new memoir “Bloodlines” as well as how it had aopn impact on his life for seven entire years.

What Did Joe Do To Become Himself Again?

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Joe has spoken to various outlets about his recovery, including to the team on “The Rich Roll Podcast”. There he explained just how far he had to go to rebuild his strength again, and how he really had to begin back at the basics including “walking and sitting up and standing”.

The star noted how he remained motivated by shifting his focus onto what his body was still able to do instead of focusing on the mountains of progress he had yet to face to get to where he wanted to be. From there Joe said he kept track of the weeks and months so he knew when to “increase the intensity.” He further shared how he liked to “see what happens” and it if was “so far so good” to keep pursuing what he was doing in the same or similar sort of way.

Back in 2024 Joe spoke to Men’s Journal about how his illness has taught him the importance of keeping his ego in check. He said: “You have to kill your ego sometimes, which can be hard” and that “ramping up intelligently” was more important than rushing your body to do more than it is safely able to handle.

In addition to being mindful and taking incremental steps, Joe also gushed about the importance of maintaining a positive relationship with gaining strength. He described the gym as his “best friend” and a place of genuine happiness for him – one of “the most dependable” parts of his life.

About Joe’s Illness

Joe fought his autoimmune condition for seven years, which led to “major organ amputation”. His health problems started when he was newly married to TV judge Sophia Vergara, with symptoms including headaches, fever, rashes, fatigue, and “excruciating abdominal pain”.

Opening up about it to PEOPLE, Joe shared: “It happened to me, and it’s the truth, and I have all the scars to prove it. “[Autoimmune] conditions are a dumping ground for things [doctors] don’t understand. They start running you through this gauntlet of drugs.” He described how the initial medications did not work for pain relief, and he had to try alternative measures, which led him to question his 13 years of sobriety. “I didn’t feel like I deserved to say that I was sober, [but] I had to put the pain and the condition first.”

Joe’s health contributing to the breakdown of his marriage to Sophia, which lasted from 2014 to 2023. The couple got engaged a matter of months after they began dating, and in a whirlwind move married the following year. We wish Joe all the best as he continues to heal physically and mentally from his health ordeal.



