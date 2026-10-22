‘Lost’ Star Opens Up About Leaving Hollywood: ‘I’ve Always Hated Being Famous’

When “Lost” made its debut on ABC in the fall of 2004, TV viewers instantly flocked to the strange saga of passengers stranded on a very weird tropical island after a plane crash, encountering everything from a polar bear to a giant smoke monster to an adversarial group they called “the Others.”

The show became a major hit, with “Lost” winning 10 Primetime Emmys (out of 51 nominations) and sending its largely unknown cast on to stardom.

Leaving Hollywood

Among the show’s sprawling cast was Evangline Lilly, in what was then her first major acting role. After playing Kate Austen for five seasons, Lilly went on to co-star with Hugh Jackman in “Real Steel,” appear in two sequels to “The Hobbit,” and then starred as Hope Van Dyne (a.k.a Wasp) in Marvel‘s “Ant-Man” and its sequels.

Beyond that, however, Lilly has largely retreated from Hollywood, a decision she announced in 2024 when she revealed she was closing the curtain on her acting career.

“Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment,” she shared in an Instagram post at the time. “I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong.”

‘A Long Time of Adjusting’

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Lilly opened up about her Hollywood exit even further in a recent interview for the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN).

According to Lilly, she’d actually stepped away from her Hollywood career several years before that, in 2020 (contractual obligations compelled her to reprise her role in 2023’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”).

“It’s been six years, so it’s been a long time of adjusting and discovering what the consequences of it would be,” Lilly explained.

“There has been definitely moments of fear of like, how do you consciously and intentionally let go of so much, seemingly, power and influence and potentially money?” she continued

“When you’re successful at something, it feels really good. When the world says, ‘We love you, you’re amazing.’ This is a wonderful feeling. How do you walk away from that?” she added.

In fact, she admitted that her decision was not an easy one, and had provided her with “moments of gripping fear” over whether she’d made a mistake, “but ultimately the decision was one that was made in great conviction.”

‘I Wanted to Make the World a Better Place’

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As she explained, she’d studied international relations and political science prior to becoming an actress, and felt a calling to return to those roots.

“I wanted to make the world a better place,” Lilly said said. “And there are many people who will claim that actors are making the world a better place, that they’ve had an impact on their lives. But… I’ve always wanted a much more hands-on impact. I’ve done 22 years of hands-on humanitarian work in Rwanda.”

Being in front of the camera, she explained, no longer holds the appeal it once did.

“I’d much prefer a quieter position. I’ve always hated being famous,” Lilly shared. “I never made any secrets about that. I’ve always said being famous is the cost of the wealth that you can get as an actor. Like that’s what you pay for — the wealth.”

She added, “God has a plan for my life. That plan doesn’t necessarily have to be about fame and money and wealth and power. It can be about more important things.”

Beyond the contentment she feels, being out of the spotlight has also brought about a dramatic improvement in her health (last year, she revealed she’d suffered brain damage brought about from a concussion).

“I had massive chronic health issues by the time I retired,” she said.

“The stress and pressure and demands of being a public figure and the job were probably more than my little system was equipped to carry,” Lilly added. “I’m healthier, and I’m happier, and I don’t look back with regret. I’m glad for the choice I made.”