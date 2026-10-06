Emmy Awards Announce Major Change to Their Ceremony

The Primetime Emmy Awards have announced a major change to their awards show that will begin next year. Though all the specifics have yet to be revealed about everything that may be different, this change has been shared for certain by The Television Academy.

What Is The News?

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The Emmy Awards are officially moving to Amazon Prime Video as of next year. Previous license fees from ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC were estimated to be costing up to ten million dollars, so this will save huge sums of money.

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief though as The Television Academy has already given a heads up that the show won’t be placed behind any form of paywall – it will be free for audiences to view in over 200 countries across the world.

Cris Abrego, the chair of the TV academy said in a statement: “Prime Video audiences in more than 200 countries will be able to experience the Emmys live with no subscription required. Our broadcast partners have been tremendous stewards of the Emmys for many years, helping to build them into the cultural institution they are today. Having a dedicated home with Prime Video allows us to build on that legacy with unprecedented global reach and a broader commitment to the Television Academy and our mission throughout the year.”

Mike Hopkins, the head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios added: “For nearly eight decades the Emmys have recognized the best storytelling and talent in television, and we’re honored that Prime Video will be trusted as the global home for this celebration over the next six years.

“Streaming the Emmys free on Prime Video is another way we’re delivering the best in entertainment to our customers worldwide, and we look forward to collaborating with the Television Academy on this iconic event.”

Emmy Award Winners This Year

This year’s Primetime Emmy Awards took place last month, recognizing the best in TV. Below you can read a rundown of the winners as well as the rest of the nominees in each category:

Drama series

WINNER: The Pitt

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Comedy series

WINNER: Widow’s Bay

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

Limited or anthology series

WINNER: DTF St Louis

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Beef

Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette

Lead actor in a drama series

WINNER: Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Sterling K Brown – Paradise

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Lead actress in a drama series

WINNER: Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti – The Testaments

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Zendaya – Euphoria

Lead actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Matthew Rhys – Widow’s Bay

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man

Steve Carell – Rooster

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Lead actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Jean Smart – Hacks

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Elle Fanning – Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Matthew Rhys – The Beast In Me

Riz Ahmed – Bait

Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac – Beef

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures

Claire Danes – The Beast In Me

Carey Mulligan – Beef

Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Supporting actor in a drama series

WINNER: Tom Pelphrey – Task

Patrick Ball – The Pitt

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt

Gerran Howell – The Pitt

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus

Supporting actress in a drama series

WINNER: Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Taylor Dearden – The Pitt

Fiona Dourif – The Pitt

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson – Paradise

Karolina Wydra – Pluribus

Supporting actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

Paul W Downs – Hacks

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Supporting actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay

Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Reality competition programme

WINNER: The Traitors

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

Variety series

WINNER: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding writing for a drama series

WINNER: Vince Gilligan – Pluribus

Debora Cahn – The Diplomat

Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman, R. Scott Gemmill – The Pitt

Valerie Chu – The Pitt

Will Smith – Slow Horses

Brad Ingelsby – Task

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

WINNER: Katie Dippold – Widow’s Bay

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Tim Robinson – The Chair Company

Michael Patrick King – The Comeback

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Anthony King – Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

Outstanding directing for a drama series

WINNER: Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses

Salli Richardson Whitfield – The Gilded Age

Hanelle M. Culpepper – Paradise

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Vince Gilligan – Pluribus

Salli Richardson Whitfield – Task

Outstanding directing for a comedy series