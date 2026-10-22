Beloved Actor Tom Skerritt Passes Away & Tributes Pour In

Tom Skerritt, the Emmy-winning actor whose decades-long career included “Alien,” “Top Gun” and “Picket Fences,” has died at 93.

Skerritt died Wednesday of natural causes, his family announced per The Hollywood Reporter. In a statement, his loved ones remembered him for much more than his accomplishments on screen.

His Family Released a Sad Statement on His Passing

“We are heartbroken by his loss,” they said. “While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity and the love he brought into our lives. He cared deeply about imagination, creativity, storytelling, service, veterans, the natural world and helping others find and share their own voices.”

Fans quickly expressed their sadness as the news broke.

“There are so many movies that I remember him from. Heaven’s getting crowded. Call your loved ones,” one wrote.

Another added, “What a long and beautiful life and career. Rest in peace, Viper! 🕊”

Throughout his career, Skerritt became known for bringing depth to a wide range of roles.

He played Capt. Dallas in Ridley Scott’s 1979 science fiction horror classic “Alien,” appeared as instructor Mike “Viper” Metcalf opposite Tom Cruise in 1986’s “Top Gun” and portrayed Sheriff Jimmy Brock in the television drama “Picket Fences,” earning an Emmy for his performance, according to IMDb.

His other notable credits included the Oscar-nominated ballet drama “The Turning Point” in 1977 and Robert Redford’s 1992 film “A River Runs Through It,” in which he played the patriarch of the MacLean family.

In a 2019 interview with RogerEbert.com, Skerritt reflected on the opportunities that shaped his career, crediting directors Robert Altman and Hal Ashby with helping him understand filmmaking.

Altman directed Skerritt in the 1970 film “M*A*S*H,” marking an important early opportunity for the actor. Skerritt explained that observing Altman and Ashby taught him about storytelling, filmmaking and the creative decisions that shape a finished movie.

Skerritt Previously Spoke on His Iconic Role

Looking back at his varied filmography, he expressed gratitude for the chance to work across genres rather than limiting himself to one type of role.

“All I can think of is the fortunate luck that has allowed me to do all of that—not because I thought of myself as a good actor, because I think I have a long way to go for that, but because I am loving what I am doing,” he told the outlet.

Skerritt also discussed what drew him to “Alien,” which became one of his best-known films. Initially uncertain about the project’s potential, he changed his mind after learning that Ridley Scott would direct and that the production budget had increased.

One aspect of the screenplay particularly appealed to him: the strength of its female protagonist, Ellen Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver.

“When I read the script, one of the things that I liked most about it was that the woman becomes the hero. I loved that,” Skerritt said.

His performances across film and television left a lasting mark, with his family remembering him as a storyteller who valued creativity and helping others find their voices.