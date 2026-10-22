Hilary Swank, 52, Reveals How She Kept Baby No. 3 a Secret Before Surprise Announcement

Hilary Swank is opening up about how she managed to keep her third pregnancy a secret before surprising fans with the exciting news.

The 52-year-old actress, who is expecting another child with husband Philip Schneider, revealed that her small-town lifestyle played a big role in keeping the pregnancy private.

During the Thursday, Oct. 22, episode of the “Question Everything” podcast, Swank explained that the people in her hometown respected her privacy, allowing her to share the news when she was ready.

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“I live in a very small town. It’s a town I grew up in, and everyone there has been so just respectful of my privacy and it hasn’t leaked,” she said.

Swank also revealed that she continued working until she was about 17 weeks pregnant without anyone on set knowing she was expecting.

“I’m a pretty private person, and there was no reason to really, I don’t know, say anything,” she explained.

The Oscar-winning actress and Schneider announced their pregnancy on Instagram on Oct. 14. The couple already share 3-year-old twins Aya and Ohm, whom they welcomed in 2023.

Hilary Swank’s Twins Are Excited to Welcome Their New Sibling

Swank shared that her twins are already looking forward to becoming older siblings, although they’re still learning when the baby will arrive.

The actress recalled telling her daughter, Aya, about the pregnancy and being surprised by her sweet reaction.

“My daughter is not a very ‘aw’ kind of girl. She likes to growl, and she really gets into her body, but I told her, and she went, ‘Aw, in there?'” Swank recalled.

Her son, Ohm, is just as excited.

According to Swank, both children initially asked whether the baby had arrived whenever she returned home. To help them understand, she told them their new sibling would be born around Christmas.

Now, the twins ask almost every day whether it’s Christmastime yet.

Their excitement doesn’t stop at home, either. Swank revealed that Aya and Ohm have even started sharing the news with babies they encounter at restaurants.

“They go up to the baby, and they’re like, ‘Can I tell you something? My mama has a baby in her belly, and she’s due at Christmastime,'” she shared.

Hilary Swank Reflects on Becoming a Mother Later in Life

As she prepares to welcome her third child, Swank is also reflecting on why becoming a parent later in life was the right decision for her.

The actress explained that she spent much of her 20s and 30s building her acting career. Now, she has more flexibility to choose projects while prioritizing her children.

“I think, for me, being a parent who chose later in life has definitely been the right choice for me,” she said.

Motherhood has also influenced Swank’s work outside Hollywood.

According to USA TODAY, Swank serves as chief innovation officer at HealthyBaby, a baby care and maternal health company focused on ingredient transparency.

She recently supported a California law requiring diaper manufacturers to disclose ingredients on packaging and online, writing to Gov. Gavin Newsom in support of the legislation.

Swank said her interest in safer baby products began while she was pregnant with her twins and researching the ingredients used in everyday essentials.

Beyond her advocacy work, she believes the personal growth she experienced before becoming a mother has shaped how she raises her children today.

“I’m a very different parent now than I would have been in my 20s and especially my 30s,” Swank said.