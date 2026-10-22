Investigation into Presley Gerber’s Sober Living Facility After Complaint Has Ended

Presley Gerber was open about his mental health journey and his struggle with addiction. He entered a sober living facility called Resolutions Living, and the owner’s past arrests came to light.

Someone filed a complaint about the facility’s practices, and an investigation followed. The results of the review have been revealed.

Investigation Found No Wrongdoings at Presley Gerber’s Last Sober Living Facility

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Gerber died at 27 years old and was found in a bedroom in the facility on Sept. 20. The model went into cardiac arrest from a “suspected overdose.”

Page Six reports that an investigation into Resolutions Living found there is no evidence of any wrongdoing. The complaint to the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) reportedly came from a reform advocate who isn’t connected to Gerber.

“That review is now complete, and DHCS did not identify any activities that would constitute unlicensed substance use disorder treatment or otherwise require licensure. As such, no violations were found, and the matter is now closed,” DHCS said in a statement.

Dr. Reza Nabavi owns Resolutions Living. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance after he was found in a car with an underage girl and illicit substances in 2002, according to Page Six. He was arrested again later that month after agreeing to sell meth to an informant.

The psychologist is currently registered with the California Board of Psychology. Gerber’s family has made their first public statements since his death on Instagram.

Cindy Crawford, Rande and Kaia Gerber’s First Statement after Presley’s Death

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George Clooney is close to the family and spoke about their tragic loss in a recent interview. The family waited to address the public after the tragedy. Cindy Crawford returned to Instagram on Oct. 18 with a picture of Presley with wings.

“We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother,” read the caption. “We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til’ we meet again, our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia.”

Kaia Gerber posted on the same day a message to her late brother. The slides started with a childhood video of them dancing together.

“I am learning how to love you when I cannot see you,” read part of the letter. “How to tell you something without picking up my phone to call you. How to be your sister in a world that I can’t reach for you in. I don’t know how to do that yet.”

“The Shards” star ended it by calling him her best buddy, great protector, and the one true love of her life. Many celebrities replied to the post with kind words.