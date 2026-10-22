Simone Biles Cries Over House Sale Despite Moving Into Dream Home

Simone Biles’ house sale became far more emotional than she expected as the Olympic champion said goodbye to the Houston-area home where she spent six important years of her life.

The 29-year-old broke down in tears while showing followers around the nearly empty property in a TikTok posted Wednesday, Oct. 21. The farewell comes amid several changes for Biles, who has also been supporting husband Jonathan Owens during his first season with the Indianapolis Colts.

EntertainmentNow recently covered Biles traveling to support Owens during the NFL season. Now, she has revealed that she recently moved to Indianapolis herself.

Simone Biles Breaks Down Over Sale of Her Houston House

Biles filmed her emotional video before the Houston-area property was sold, admitting that she had not expected listing the home to affect her so deeply. “Why the f— am I boohoo crying?” she asked as tears rolled down her face in the TikTok video.

Biles explained that she had lived there for six years and experienced both “good memories” and “bad memories” inside the home. “But I feel like I grew up in this house,” she said. “It’s made me a real adult, so I’m gonna miss it.”

The gymnast showed followers the empty rooms, backyard and swimming pool before offering a heartfelt message to the home’s next owner. “Whoever buys this house, I hope it brings you as much joy as it did for me,” she said.

Biles later wrote in the TikTok caption that “the house sold in 4 days,” adding that she had originally been excited to put out air fresheners for potential buyers and show Owens the property one last time but ended up crying instead.

Property records tell the timeline slightly differently. According to People, citing the Houston Business Journal, the 3,998-square-foot home was listed Sept. 26, went under contract five days later and closed Oct. 15. The outlet reported that Houston Association of Realtors data placed the sale price between $1.08 million and $1.24 million.

The Sold House Isn’t Biles and Jonathan Owens’ New Dream Home

Getty MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 18: American gymnast Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens look on during the Men’s Quarterfinals Playoff match between the United States and Sweden on day 12 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 18, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Biles also cleared up an important point after followers questioned why she was selling a house she and Owens had spent years building. It wasn’t the same property.

The couple completed a separate custom-built Texas mansion in November 2025 after a lengthy design and construction process. According to People, Biles began the design process in 2020, and that phase alone took more than a year. After waiting for homeowners association approvals, construction began in February 2022.

The mansion was finally completed on Nov. 11, 2025. Biles and Owens were both heavily involved in designing the home, which she has since shown off on social media. The couple legally married in April 2023 after meeting through Raya in 2020 and getting engaged in February 2022. They later held a destination wedding celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May 2023.

The custom mansion is separate from the Houston-area property Biles just sold, meaning her emotional goodbye was to the house she lived in before completing the years-long project with Owens.

Simone Biles Reveals She Just Moved to Indianapolis

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jonathan Owens #38 of the Indianapolis Colts kisses his wife gymnast Simone Biles prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The timing of the sale comes as Biles makes another significant adjustment. In an interview with Parade published Thursday, Oct. 22, Biles revealed that she recently moved to Indianapolis, where Owens plays safety for the Colts.

Owens signed with Indianapolis as an unrestricted free agent in March after spending the previous two seasons with the Chicago Bears. Biles said the couple had been gradually preparing for the transition.

“I feel like we’ve been preparing for it for a while, just like slowly moving things over,” she told Parade. The final part of the move happened this week when Biles and the couple’s dogs relocated. She admitted she is still “trying to get the hang of things” but said she is looking forward to Indianapolis’ slower pace compared with Chicago and Houston.

“I think relaxation is in my future,” she said. The move follows another unsettling chapter involving one of Biles’ former residences. EntertainmentNow reported in September that three masked men broke into her Chicago home and stole her Porsche. Biles later said the vehicle was recovered.

Simone Biles Still Hasn’t Decided on the 2028 Olympics

Getty (Photo by Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

Biles may know where she is living for now, but one much bigger question about her future remains unanswered. During her Parade interview, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist was asked whether she plans to compete at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“Wouldn’t you like breaking news?” she joked, acknowledging that her potential return has become “everyone’s main question.” Biles confirmed that she intends to be in Los Angeles but stopped short of saying whether fans will see her competing.

“I’m not sure if I’ll be on the floor [or] in the stands, but I will be there in some capacity,” she said, adding, “We just haven’t decided yet.” The comments continue the uncertainty surrounding her gymnastics future. Earlier this year, Biles described her chances of competing in Los Angeles as “50-50.”

Biles has competed in three Summer Olympics. She won four gold medals and one bronze at Rio 2016, earned a silver and bronze at the Tokyo Games and added three gold medals and one silver at Paris 2024.

She has 11 Olympic medals overall, including seven golds. Biles confirmed in November 2025 that she was taking a break from gymnastics, saying at the time that life looked different outside the constant training schedule. She told Parade this week that she is currently trying to balance rest and fun while leaving her Olympic options open.

For now, several pieces of Biles’ life appear to be changing at once. She has said goodbye to the Houston-area home that helped make her feel like an adult, completed her move to Indianapolis during Owens’ first Colts season and left the door open to one more Olympic chapter.

Whether that next chapter eventually takes her back onto the competition floor remains one decision she is not ready to make just yet.