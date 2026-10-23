Michael J. Fox Honors Christopher Lloyd on His 88th Birthday, ‘Love You!’

This week, Hollywood legend Christopher Lloyd celebrated his 88th birthday. He was born on October 22, 1938, in Stamford, Connecticut, the youngest of six children.

The actor has an impressive film resume, beginning in the 1960s and spanning several decades. But perhaps one of his most beloved roles is the 1985 film, “Back to the Future.”

Since the film premiered, fans have adored watching Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox’s onscreen antics. The actors remain close friends after all these years.

In honor of Lloyd’s 88th birthday, Fox penned an endearing tribute to his friend online.

Christopher Lloyd & Michael J. Fox Have an Everlasting Bond

In Hollywood, not all co-stars go on to form unbreakable bonds. In fact, many later share horror stories of less-than-stellar experiences from film sets. But that isn’t the case for Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

After making three “Back to the Future” movies together, they formed an excellent friendship that has withstood the test of time. Now, Michael J. Fox is honoring Christopher Lloyd on his birthday.

“Great Scott you’re 88! That’s some serious [expletive], love you! 😎” Fox captioned an Instagram post. He attached a photo of himself and Lloyd sharing a meal. The actor originally posted the photo back in March, noting they were enjoying a lovely beachside dinner together.

“We truly are timeless. Love you friend,” Lloyd sweetly replied in the comments.

‘Back to the Future’ Played a Pivotal Role in Christopher Lloyd’s Life

Christopher Lloyd’s memoir, “In My Own Time,” is set to release on October 27. The book will explore his decades-long career and many close friendships, including the one he shares with Michael J. Fox.

“It took probably three ‘Back to the Future’ movies before Michael and I truly got to know each other. But it would come, and we’ve been great friends ever since,” the actor captioned a recent Instagram update.

Christopher Lloyd also often makes hilarious references to his iconic role as Doc Brown.

“I told you when this baby hits 88, you’re gonna see some serious [expletive]!” the actor says in his official birthday post on Instagram, quoting one of the character’s famous lines.

The Stars Love Promoting the Film After All This Time

“Back to the Future” debuted 41 years ago, but it remains a beloved classic sci-fi film. Even Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox still enjoy promoting it. No matter how much time passes, it will always be the foundation for their lifelong friendship.

As fans eagerly anticipate Lloyd’s memoir, they can read Fox’s book in the meantime.

“Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum” is Fox’s own memoir describing his time on the set.

Without a doubt, readers can look forward to personal accounts of the actors’ friendship as they step into the roles that made them part of the pop culture zeitgeist.

“Future Boy” by Michael J. Fox is available for purchase now. “In My Own Time” by Christopher Lloyd releases on October 27.