Kristen Bell, 46, Makes Brave Confession About Motherhood – ‘I Cry Weekly’

Kristen Bell is getting honest about motherhood. The actress spoke to Bustle Magazine in a revealing interview. Bell, 46, opened up on family life and the challenges of navigating stardom and being a mother. The “Nobody Wants This” star is married to Dax Shepard, and they are parents to two daughters.

Bell and Shepard have long been touted for their new-age approach to parenting. The A-list couple frequently shares intimate details of their lives and how they deal with their children. The actress talked about facing pressures from her position as a Hollywood star and how her children perceive her.

Now, Bell has made a braver, more personal reveal about how all this has an impact on her own emotions.

Kristen Bell Says It Isn’t Easy For Her Just Because She’s On TV

Kristen Bell is ready to be honest about family life. The actress told Bustle that her honest admissions always require a lot of reflection. Bell and husband Dax Shepard have shared very revealing details about their lives, which have been both praised and criticized.

However, Bell said she doesn’t take public scrutiny lightly and that it does affect her. The “Nobody Wants This” star said she likens her parenting confessions to a “debate between Kantianism and utilitarianism.” According to her, talking about parenthood is meant to be about sharing hardships.

Bell also revealed she’s learning every day how to handle her daughters, who are entering teenage life. The actress said it isn’t easy to keep up with her career and the demands of parenthood.

“It’s hard. Do not think because I am on your television that it is easy for me. It’s brutal. I cry weekly,” Bell said when discussing her family. “Oftentimes, when you’re in that cyclone of puberty, you could think, ‘My kid is the only one doing this.’ And that is just simply not a fact.”

Kristen Bell Says It’s Her Job To Protect Her Children

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard met in 2007 and were engaged in 2010. They were married in 2013, shortly after welcoming their first child. The pair are parents to daughters Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11.

Bell is aware that being in the public eye garners additional scrutiny. The actress has decided to step back from sharing too much when it comes to her daughters. It represents a change for her and Shepard, who have famously been open about parenthood.

“For the good of the people, we should share our dirty stories, we should share our shame, we should share our hardships. But for the good of the one?” Bell explained why she’s taken this new direction. “My main job in life is to protect those two…there’s someone else in the mix, and you have to have enough self-awareness and consideration to consider that person. And that person is my daughter, so she’s No. 1.”

Due to her commitment to parenthood, Bell has also become selective about her career choices. The actress has been in hugely successful material for decades, but she says she only decides what she’ll do after taking her children into account.

Bell said there’s “nothing higher” than being the “mom that I want to be.” She also claimed she would give up her career for the sake of her children if it came down to it.