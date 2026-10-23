Grateful Rebel Wilson Celebrates Second Lawsuit Win With Throwback Law Degree Photo [SEE]

Australian actress, comedian, director, producer, and writer Rebel Wilson has celebrated winning a significant legal victory on Friday, October 23.

“Pitch Perfect” and “The Hustle” actress Wilson, 46, was awarded $359,000 in unpaid fees by the New South Wales Supreme Court in her ongoing dispute with the co-producers of her 2024 directorial debut film, “The Deb.”

Per news.com.au, the victory is the second for the star in the legal battle that escalated following an explosive Instagram post. In said post, Wilson accused production company AI Film of trying to block “The Deb’s” release and producer Amanda Ghost of sexual harassment of the film’s lead female actor.

She took to social media to share her joy and gratitude at winning her second legal battle — and she included a nostalgic photograph to boot.

Rebel Wilson Couldn’t Be More Grateful for Her Second Lawsuit Victory

Rebel Wilson shared her thoughts on her legal victory over AI Film with the 10.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

Wilson’s caption on her post begins, “This girl never knew how much she was going to need that law degree!! ⚖️ 💜 Two lawsuits. Two wins.”

The girl she’s referring to — her younger self — is the one in the image she uploaded with the post. It shows her graduating from the University of New South Wales in 2009 with a Bachelor of Law degree (she also earned a Bachelor of Arts — Theatre and Performance Studies degree, though that’s not relevant in this context).

Her long caption continues, confirming the ruling in her favor, explaining why she went through the legal process, how tough it was for her (and why she endured it, despite that), and how the odds seemed stacked against her given the financial might of AI Film.

It concludes with gratitude for the support she’s received during the legal process. Wilson writes, “I am forever grateful for everyone who has supported me through these rough times, and to our two beautiful daughters who bring me more joy than I could ever adequately describe. 💜💜”

Fans and followers of Wilson rushed to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about it.

Wilson’s Fans & Followers Are Proud of & Delighted for Her

Getty Rebel Wilson.

The comments section of Rebel Wilson’s post about her legal victory is buzzing with messages from her fans and followers. They’re all delighted for her and proud of her conviction in seeing the case through.

Wilson’s wife, fashion designer Ramona Agruma, proudly stated, “That’s my girl ❤️❤️❤️ the truth always prevail 😘.”

Australian television personality Shaynna Blaze posted, “Proud of your conviction and tenacity is an understatement 👏.”

One of Wilson’s followers commented, “So inspiring… I admire you for standing up for what is true and right. Never an easy thing to undertake and bloody scary at times (I can only imagine) when up against giants in the industry. But the truth and good, will always prevail. Huge congratulations to you and your beautiful family @ramonaagruma 🤍🤍🤍.”

Another follower wrote, “Congratulations, Rebel! You’ve come through so much and grown stronger and wiser along the way. You probably never imagined how much strength you had until you had to stand up for yourself. Turning such a painful experience into growth is something to be proud of. You deserve to celebrate how far you’ve come!🙌🙌🙌”

Someone else said, “forever in your corner sis 💖.”

Somebody else proclaimed, “YAY!!!!! Such admiration of your speaking up and standing your ground.🙌”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “I needed to hear this today- thank you for standing up for what is right @rebelwilson and for not being intimidated! 🙌🙌🙌”

We send our heartfelt congratulations to Rebel Wilson for her latest legal victory over AI Film. As her wife correctly stated, the truth will always prevail.