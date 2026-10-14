Rebel Wilson Looks a Picture of Health & Happiness Mingling With Pussycat Dolls Nicole & Ashley at Their London Gig [PHOTOS]

Australian actress, comedian, and filmmaker Rebel Wilson has had a fabulous time at the latest Pussycat Dolls gig in London, England.

“Pitch Perfect” and “Bridesmaids” star Wilson, 46, attended the iconic pop group’s show at the O2 Arena on Tuesday, October 13. The show, which was part of the group’s PCD Forever Tour, marked a massive milestone, as it celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut smash-album “PCD.”

Wilson is set to appear in the upcoming comedy “Girl Group,” which she also wrote, directed, and produced. It also stars Pussycat Dolls Nicole Scherzinger and Ashley Roberts.

Per IMDb, the movie’s plot is as follows: “Rebel Wilson plays a former girl group star from the early naughties who is forced to coach a rag tag bunch of teen girls to make them into a group for a record label competition.”

The movie’s cast also includes the likes of Jennifer Coolidge, Randall Park, Sheridan Smith, Melanie Chisholm, Ana Yi Puig, and Sally Hawkins.

Wilson joined her co-stars at their latest gig and they took a moment to spend some time with her off stage.

Rebel Wilson Looked Fabulous at the Pussycat Dolls Gig

Rebel Wilson shared her fun experience at the Pussycat Dolls’ O2 Arena gig with the 10.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of four photographs and five videos from the event. The pictures include a couple of Wilson with Nicole Scherzinger. There are also some of Wilson’s wife, Ramona Agruma, and “Girl Group” co-star Sheridan Smith with Wilson and Scherzinger. The videos include one of Ashley Roberts mingling with Wilson, her wife, and Smith, as well as several from the show itself, which looks fabulous. Wilson looks a picture of health and happiness in her photographs and videos, which is absolutely lovely to see.

Wilson’s caption on her post reads, “Pussycat Dolls crushed O2 Arena last night! Massive props to my GURLFRIENDS @nicolescherzinger @iamashleyroberts for having us – their talents are literally through the roof!”

Of course, a Pussycat Dolls track appropriately plays over the post. Wilson chose the 2008 single “When I Grow Up” on this occasion.

Wilson’s fans and followers had much to say about her post in the comments section.

Wilson’s Fans & Followers Love Her Pussycat Dolls Post

Getty Rebel Wilson.

The comments section of Rebel Wilson’s post is full of messages from her fans and followers. They love her pictures from the Pussycat Dolls gig and think she’s looking fantastic.

The Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger commented, “I’m so happy you all came and played!!!!💖💋💖”

One of Wilson’s followers wrote in French, “Magnifique maquillage 😍,” which translates as “Beautiful makeup 😍.”

Someone else said, “Omg @rebelwilson you are a Pussycat ❤️🙌.”

“Looks awesome 👌,” said another Instagram user.

Somebody who also attended the show posted, “You’re telling me I was at the same show as the queen herself Rebel!!! Best show ever ✨.”

Last but no least, one individual noted, “all the vibes!!”

Wilson has had a quiet 2026, professionally, as the aforementioned “Girl Group” will be her only acting credit. She does, however, have a couple of projects lined up for the near future.

She will star in the comedy film “Rocking the Boat” and the musical comedy movie “K-Pop: Lost in America.” They’re still at the pre-production stage and have no confirmed release dates yet.

We look forward to seeing them both and can’t wait until “Girl Group” is released (that doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, either).

Rebel Wilson’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.