Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were co-stars on “That ’70s Show” before reconnecting years later and sparking a romance.

These days, the couple has been married since 2015, and are the parents of two children.

During a recent appearance on Kelly Ripa‘s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, Kunis revealed that she and her husband have another common experience beyond starring in a sitcom together: they’d both shared onscreen kisses with the same two actresses.

A Shared Make-Out History

Getty Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis

During Ripa’s conversation with Kunis, Kunis, 43, shared a tantalizing tidbit of information.

“There’s two women that both my husband and I have made out with,” Kunis said, and then divulged their identities: “Natalie Portman and Zoe Saldaña.”

Quipped Ripa: “Those are good women to make out with!”

As Kunis recalled, she and Portman got hot and heavy in the 2010 ballet drama “Black Swan,” with Kunis admitting to Ripa that she still finds that scene to be “really [expletive] hot.”

However, she admitted that actually filming the scene a bit awkward for both of them. “Nat and I were really good friends,” Kunis explained. “It’s uncomfortable because you want to laugh at the insanity. But you’re so comfortable with one another because you’re such close girlfriends. So there’s that weird level where you’re like, ‘What are we doing? We look like idiots.’”

The following year, Kutcher co-starred with Portman in the 2011 rom-com “No Strings Attached,” which also featured intimate scenes between that film’s co-stars.

Meanwhile, Kutcher co-starred with Saldaña in the 2005 rom-com “Guess Who,” while Kunis and Saldaña appeared together in 2007’s “After Sex” — with both future spouses locking lips with the “Lioness” star onscreen.

Mila Kunis’ First Sex Scene Was with Natalie Portman

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During a 2010 press conference for “Black Swan” (via Collider), Kunis revealed that her steamy scene with Portman was actually the first time she’d simulated sex on camera.

“I did a film, called ‘After Sex,’ with Zoe Saldaña, where she played my girlfriend, but we never had a sex scene,” Kunis recalled at the time. “We had the scene of what occurs after you have sex, so maybe that doesn’t count. So, this would be my first.”

According to Kunis, getting intimate with pal Portman onscreen for “Black Swan” was uncharted territory for her as an actress.

“Anytime you do any intimate scene on film, it’s going to be a little uncomfortable, whether it’s the same sex or the opposite sex,” she explained. “The great thing about this is that Natalie and I were actually lucky enough to be friends prior to production, which made it all a lot easier. We didn’t really discuss it very much. We just kind of did it. It made sense for the character. It wasn’t put in for shock value. It wasn’t something that we needed to justify in our heads, as to why we were doing it. That was it. The truth of the matter is that we were friends before we started the film, so that made it a lot easier.”