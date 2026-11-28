Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her decision to walk away from her relationship with Sid Wilson as she focuses on a fresh start.

Months after news broke that the former couple had called off their engagement, the television personality offered some rare insight into what led to their split.

During an interview with The Telegraph published on Saturday, Nov. 28, Osbourne, 42, briefly addressed her relationship with the Slipknot musician, 49, with whom she shares her 4-year-old son, Sidney.

“I decided that the relationship I was in wasn’t healthy,” she said.

While Osbourne didn’t go into further detail about their relationship struggles, a source previously told People in August that the pair had been experiencing difficulties for months.

“There is no secret that she’s not happy with him. They’ve had a lot of back and forth,” the insider said at the time, noting that Osbourne was focused on her family and being a mother.

Kelly Osbourne Reflects on Love Following the End of Her Engagement

Osbourne and Wilson had known each other for more than two decades before their friendship turned romantic.

According to Us Weekly, the former couple first met in 1999 when Slipknot performed at Ozzfest, the music festival founded by her parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

They began dating in early 2022 and went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day that year. Three months later, Osbourne announced that she was expecting her first child. The pair welcomed Sidney in November 2022.

Wilson popped the question in July 2025 in front of Osbourne’s family and friends at her father’s final concert with Black Sabbath. The special moment came just 17 days before Ozzy passed away at age 76.

While speaking with The Telegraph, Osbourne also reflected on her parents’ decades-long marriage and admitted that she doesn’t expect to experience a love quite like theirs.

“My father was her soulmate,” she said of her mother. “I don’t think there will ever be a love like theirs. What they had was completely unique to them. And I definitely don’t expect even to come close to having that myself.”

Kelly Osbourne Is Focused on Motherhood & Starting a New Chapter

Between grieving the loss of her father and navigating the end of her engagement, Osbourne has been working with a life coach to figure out what she wants moving forward.

Among her biggest priorities are being the best mother she can be to Sidney and finding some “peace and happiness” in her life.

Part of that new chapter involved leaving Los Angeles and returning to her native England with her son.

According to People, Osbourne previously expressed her desire to give Sidney a more stable upbringing. Although she initially enjoyed bringing him on tour with Slipknot, she eventually grew concerned about what he was being exposed to at such a young age.

Sidney now attends the same school Osbourne attended growing up, something she said has brought her a sense of comfort and familiarity.

The “Fashion Police” alum also shared that she wants her son to grow up feeling confident in who he is without placing expectations on the person he becomes.

“My mission in life is to make him as happy as I can, as confident as I can,” Osbourne told The Telegraph. “I just want him to flourish in his own ways. I never want to control who he is.”