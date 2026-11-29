Pedro Pascal is opening up about some of the most personal and painful experiences of his life, including his past struggles with suicidal thoughts.

During an emotional conversation with Lulu Garcia-Navarro for The New York Times’ podcast “The Interview,” published on Saturday, Nov. 28, the actor spoke candidly about losing his mother, navigating childhood trauma and seeking help for his own mental health.

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Pascal, 51, broke down in tears while reflecting on his mother’s death by suicide. He explained that he believes people often overlook the extent of someone’s emotional pain when trying to understand such a loss.

The actor went on to express compassion for those experiencing suicidal thoughts, revealing that he understands those feelings on a personal level.

“I just have nothing but compassion for that, you know? And I also understand it. I know exactly what it feels like. And what I’ve done is asked for help, you know?” he said.

Although Pascal didn’t disclose when he experienced suicidal thoughts, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to have such an open conversation.

Pedro Pascal Opens Up About Losing His Mother & Navigating Grief

Pascal’s mother, María Verónica Pascal Ureta, was a child psychologist who died by suicide in 2000, shortly before his 25th birthday, according to Us Weekly.

During his interview with Garcia-Navarro, Pascal recalled worrying about his mother’s well-being for years before her passing.

His mother had returned to Chile, where she faced complicated personal and family circumstances, while Pascal was trying to establish his acting career in the United States.

The actor remembered desperately auditioning for television pilots, hoping to land a role that would allow him to financially support his mother and bring her to live with him.

Following her passing, Pascal struggled to process his grief while pursuing opportunities in Los Angeles. He eventually returned to New York to be closer to his friends and immerse himself in the theater community.

Around that time, he also began experimenting with different professional names before ultimately deciding to adopt his mother’s surname, Pascal.

The “Mandalorian” star and his older sister, Javiera, also helped care for their younger siblings, Lux and Nicolás.

In a 2023 interview with Esquire, per Us Weekly, Pascal acknowledged that he couldn’t replace their mother but wanted his siblings to know they could always count on him.

Pedro Pascal Gets Candid About Therapy & His Ongoing Healing Journey

Despite his success in Hollywood, Pascal revealed that he is still working through the emotional effects of experiences dating back to his infancy.

Born in Chile, Pascal was separated from his parents for approximately six months when they were forced into hiding amid political unrest. His aunts cared for him and his older sister during that period.

Pascal, who has struggled with sleep throughout his life, recalled speaking with a doctor about how that early separation from his mother may have affected him.

He admitted that trying to address experiences he has no memory of can sometimes leave him feeling helpless.

“And I’ve been in therapy for most of my adult life on and off. And yeah, you feel like you make a lot of progress, and you feel like you slip back a lot, too, you know?” he shared.

Pascal, whose upcoming film “Behemoth!” explores generational trauma, also reflected on how acting has given him an outlet to work through difficult emotions.

When Garcia-Navarro suggested that his work had helped save him, Pascal agreed.

“Oh, completely. Oh, no, no, no, without question. It saved me when I was young, too. It saved me as a child,” he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.