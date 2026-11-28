WWE superstar Bronson Reed has passed away. The 38-year-old was last seen on November 7. The Australian wrestler, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, suffered an injury at the “Crown Jewel” premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He remained back in the country while most of the other WWE staff and personnel returned to the United States.

After being accompanied in Saudi Arabia by a WWE doctor and executive, Haley returned to the US on November 18. The WWE didn’t comment on the wrestler’s health at the time, with multiple wrestling outlets releasing separate reports on his injury. The 38-year-old had returned from an extended 7-month absence earlier in the year, in September.

While exact details are still unclear, Haley has received a tribute from WWE since his passing. Industry officials and peers have also poured in their own tributes and condolences.

Bronson Reed Passed Away From ‘Medical Complications’

Jermaine Haley, aka Bronson Reed, wasn’t on the card for WWE’s “Crown Jewel” event. However, he ran interference during a match between his stablemates, The Vision, and WWE’s current next-generation superstar Oba Femi, 28.

The 38-year-old was tossed through the stage on the entrance ramp by Femi in what was a planned spot in the match. However, the Australian wrestler suffered legitimate injuries upon landing.

WWE has not confirmed the nature of his injuries, but other outlets and insiders have reported on it.

It is important to note that this injury has not been confirmed as the cause of Haley’s passing.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline claimed that Haley suffered from a broken rib and a punctured lung. Meanwhile, Bryan Alvarez alleged that the WWE superstar experienced broken ribs and a lacerated kidney.

In September, Haley had returned with a far more impressive physique after a seven-month injury layoff. The wrestler was said to have lost over 100 lbs, taking his weight from over 370lbs (167 kgs) to 270 lbs (122 kg). Haley spoke openly about his training and credited a more disciplined lifestyle for helping him acquire a toned physique.

Bronson Reed Leaves Behind A Wife, Daughter, And A Child On The Way

Bronson Reed’s passing was confirmed by WWE on its social media accounts. The wrestling company also posted a tribute to the departed superstar.

“Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man and a beloved colleague,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as all his friends, co-workers, and fans,”

Jermaine Haley was a husband and father to a young daughter. The 38-year-old was also expecting another child with his wife, Paige. The couple welcomed their daughter, Deja, in February 2024 following an IVF journey.

Paige Haley was Jermaine’s high school sweetheart in 2021. The pair were in a relationship for 14 years before they tied the knot. They welcomed their child in February 2024.

Jermaine was open about their IVF journey, which he revealed in August 2023. Paige’s second pregnancy was unannounced until WWE’s statement of Jermaine’s passing.

Our thoughts and prayers go to Jermaine Haley’s family in this difficult time.