As folks gather with their families to celebrate togetherness — and a whole lot of turkey! — celebrities have been taking to social media to share their own gratitude during Thanksgiving 2026.

Read on for a sampling of some of the stars who are expressing their thanks on this special day.

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

“Hoping everybody has a happy Thanksgiving!!! Thankful for y’all!!!!” wrote the former “Voice” coach to accompany a selfie of himself and wife Gwen Stefani.

Martha Stewart

It’s fair to say that few celebrate Thanksgiving as spectacularly as Martha Stewart, who demonstrated it with a series of photos she shared via Instagram.

Bryan Cranston

“Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you are all going to be with family or friends today. We have a lot to be thankful for… I am blessed in so many ways – including having you as a friend of my life… I wish you well,” wrote the “Breaking Bad” star, tastefully attired in a turkey hat.

Jamie Lee Curtis

“Going to turn off the noise for a moment,” wrote Jamie Lee Curtis. “To all out there in this vast environment that we opt into, that if you’re lucky enough to have one, the Thanksgiving meal is not hard. It’s a roasted bird and potatoes. What’s hard are the people with their binary and rigid ideas and judgments and petty selfishness. Today let’s all be like Dolly and be welcoming and gentle and generous.”

Hoda Kotb

“From our table to yours —- Happy Thanksgiving!!!” wrote Hoda Kotb in her family-filled post.

Lainey Wilson

“time for a little more peace, love and cowboys ✌️❤️🤠 let the holiday shenanigans begin 🤪 happy Thanksgiving from my family to y’all’s! 🦃” wrote the country music star.

Camille Grammer

“Feeling so thankful for my family, dear friends, and all the love, laughter, beautiful moments, and cherished memories we share. My heart is also with those facing difficult times today. Sending love and warm wishes to everyone. May we always find reasons to give thanks,” shared the former “Real Housewives’ star.

Céline Dion

“This Thanksgiving, my heart is filled with gratitude. For the love of my family, the unwavering support of my fans, and the incredible gift of returning to the stage this year. I am thankful beyond words,” Céline Dion wrote via Instagram. “Returning to the stage after so many challenges was made possible by an extraordinary circle of people — my medical team, my personal team, the incredible people who brought the show to life, and countless others around the world whose efforts, big and small, made this moment possible. To each and every one of you, and to my family and fans who never stopped believing, thank you. I am forever grateful.”

Giada Di Laurentiis

“Happy Thanksgiving! Here’s where I’ll be all day… my happy place!” wrote the Food Network host, accompanying a video of herself preparing her Thanksgiving turkey. “Love to u all 🦃🍂🍁💛”

Sofia Vergara

The “America’s Got Talent” judge apparently skipped the turkey and instead headed to the beach for her Thanksgiving celebration.

Eva Longoria

“Grateful,” wrote Eva Longoria in her short-and-sweet Thanksgiving message.

Melissa Rivers

“Thanksgiving was never ordinary with my mother. Whether she was hosting a beautiful holiday dinner in New York or riding through the streets in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, my mother never did anything halfway!” wrote Melissa Rivers, paying tribute to late mom Joan Rivers. “Thankful for the memories, the laughter, and a mother who was truly one of a kind. Happy Thanksgiving!”

Gisele Bündchen

The Brazilian supermodel gave thanks in her social media post.

“The amount of goodness we experience in life depends on our ability to notice it. Gratitude is contagious, and the more we can appreciate the beauty around us, the more joy we bring into our lives and the lives of others,” she wrote. “May we always find something to be grateful for, not just today, but every day. Happy Thanksgiving! Sending you all so much love.”

Barbara Corcoran

“Thanksgiving is for gratitude, good food, and getting a head start on Christmas! ❤️🦃🍗 Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!” wrote the “Shark Tank” star while posing with her Christmas tree.

Jada Pinkett Smith

“Preparing for Thanksgiving dinner at the family abode🙌🏽 I am on bended knees… bowing before the grace, blessings and miracles provided by the Great Supreme. May we all have the sight to witness how we are held every single day by Divine Love,” wrote Jada Pinkett Smith, accompanying a photo of her expansive dining room setup.

“Happy Day of thanks to you all and may you, your families and loved ones continue to be lifted and showered by the gifts of grace from the Highest. They may not always show up how we want them to … but they are there✨💛⚡️,” she added.

Lena Dunham

“Thankful” wrote the “Girls” star while sharing some vignettes from her first Thanksgiving as a new mom.

Lily Collins

“Thankful for my favorite people, beautiful new memories, arts and crafts galore, and a home filled with love. Happy thanksgiving…” wrote the “Emily in Paris” star.

Snooki

“Thankful for my family I’ve always dreamed of 🙏🏽,” wrote the “Jersey Shore” alum. “Happy Thanksgiving friends.”

Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley

“Happy Thanksgiving! I am so thankful for this moment – grateful for this time with my incredible son Cody, his amazing wife Nicole and my beautiful grandson Hudson ❤️ Feeling truly blessed 🦃❤️,” wrote the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, who is joined by sweetheart Elizabeth Hurley during the holiday.

Justine Lupe

“Grateful for all things cookin and fully baked today ♥️,” wrote the “Nobody Wants This Star,” taking the opportunity to reveal news of her pregnancy.