Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Gorgeous Nostalgic Photos & Insists She’s ‘Happier Than Ever Before’

Academy Award-winning actress, producer, and children’s author Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a series of gorgeous nostalgic photographs of herself while insisting she’s never been happier than she is right now.

Curtis, 67, was perhaps at the height of her fame in the 1980s. Having made herself a household name with her movie debut in 1978’s iconic slasher horror movie “Halloween,” she spent the 80s appearing in a string of memorable films.

1980’s “The Fog,” “Prom Night,” and “Terror Train” kicked things off. She then appeared in the likes of 1981’s “Halloween II,” 1983’s “Trading Places,” 1984’s “Love Letters,” 1985’s “Perfect,” and 1988’s “A Fish Called Wanda.”

On the small screen, she hosted “Saturday Night Live” twice, and appeared in several television movies.

Suffice it to say, it’s a decade Curtis enjoyed. She has nostalgically taken to social media to remember how she looked back then.

Jamie Lee Curtis Shared a Carousel of 1980s Photographs

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a carousel of seven photographs of herself in the 1980s with her 6.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

The first image shows a picture of Curtis, with text overlaid on it saying, “Photos of actress Jamie Lee Curtis in the 80s.” It’s followed by six more, including pictures of her in “True Lies” (which is actually from 1994) and the aforementioned “Perfect.”

Curtis’ caption on the post reads, “HAPPIER TODAY THAN EVER BEFORE!”

It must be great for Curtis to be able to look back on herself in her younger days and still be able to to say that she’s never been happier than she is now. That’s true contentment, right there.

The star’s fans and followers took to the comments section of her post to have their say on it.

Fans Hail the ‘Beautiful’ & ‘Yum’ Curtis — ‘Babe’

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis.

The comments section of Jamie Lee Curtis’ post is teeming with lovely messages from her fans and followers — and those messages include several from some familiar faces.

The fire emoji is prevalent in the comments, with actor John Stamos commenting, “🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Actress Rita Wilson commented, “🔥.”

YouTuber and makeup artist Mykie wrote, “Babe🔥.”

Singer CeCe Frey said, “My GORRRRRLLLLL.”

One of Curtis’ followers said, “Yum then, yum now. Keep inspiring! 💚🏴‍☠️🤘”

Another follower wrote, “Always beautiful 😍.”

Similarly, another one said, “Perfect! 😍😍 Always a beauty.”

Someone else commented, “Always been a smoke show 👏👏.”

“Gorgeous then, gorgeous now 🖤,” wrote one Instagram user.

Somebody else said, “It’s your confidence, love for your family, and advocacy for what you believe in that truly make you a sexy badass woman!!!🔥😎”

Finally, one eagle-eyed person noted, “Wait isn’t the second one from 1994.”

If you’re looking to see Jamie Lee Curtis in action this year, there are plenty of opportunities. She appeared in the psychological thriller movie “Sender” and will appear in the upcoming crime thriller “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York.”

On television, she is currently starring in the Amazon Prime Video crime drama series “Scarpetta.”

Jamie Lee Curtis’ filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.