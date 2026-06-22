The Iconic Jamie Lee Curtis’ Most Beautiful Red Carpet Photos From Over the Years

Academy Award-winning actress, producer, and children’s author Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the most popular and recognizable faces in Hollywood.

Curtis, 67, has been acting since the late 1970s. Her first acting roles came in 1977, on television, in shows like “Quincy, M.E.,” “The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries,” “Columbo,” and “Operation Petticoat.”

Of course, one year later, in 1978, she landed her iconic role as Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s classic slasher horror movie “Halloween,” and the rest is history.

Now, she is also known for appearing in the likes of 1980’s horror movie “The Fog,” 1983’s festive comedy “Trading Places,” 1994’s action comedy “True Lies,” and 2024’s absurdist sci-fi comedy-drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — the latter of which won her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

It’s a level of fame that has taken her to countless red carpets. When Curtis steps out onto them, she’s always the focal point of press attention. That’s led to thousands of red carpet photographs being taken of her.

In this piece, we’ll look through the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis’ best and most beautiful photos from red carpets over the years.

Lady in Red

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2023.

Curtis wore a gorgeous plunging red Romona Keveza gown with a deep neckline at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2022.

Ocean Wave-Inspired

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis at the 76th Academy Awards in 2004.

At the 76th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2004, Curtis wore a vibrant, Monique Lhuillier multi-shade blue strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, ruched bodice, and flowing floor-length skirt. The coloring has been described as “ocean wave-inspired.”

Snow Princess

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in 2019.

Curtis’ look at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2019, was reminiscent of a fictional snow princess. She wore a sleek, strong-shouldered, long-sleeve, white Alexander McQueen column gown with icy platinum hair.

Chainmail-Inspired

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.

Curtis wore a stunning, sparkling, dark navy, high neck, long-sleeve chainmail-inspired custom Stella McCartney gown at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2022.

Red Leopard Print

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis on the “Halloween Kills” red carpet at the 78th Venice Film Festival in 2022.

Curtis opted for a particularly bold look on the “Halloween Kills” red carpet at the 78th Venice Film Festival in Italy in 2022. She wore a Dolce & Gabbana red and black leopard-print dress. The actress reprised her role as Laurie Strode in the film.

The Color of Blood

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis at the premiere of “Halloween Ends” in 2022.

At the premiere of “Halloween Ends” in Los Angeles, California, in 2022, Curtis wore an appropriately blood-red outfit for the occasion. It was a beautiful shimmering off-the-shoulder Ralph Lauren sequined gown. The film marked Curtis’ final appearance as Laurie Strode.

An Oscar-Winning Look

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023.

On the evening she won her Best Supporting Actress Oscar, at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2023, Curtis wore an appropriately glamorous outfit. It was a sparkling, crystal-studded, Champagne Dolce & Gabbana gown with long sleeves and visible boning at the bodice. Curtis played IRS revenue agent Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the movie.

The Woman in Black

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in 2023.

Curtis wore a dramatic floor-length black Valentino lace cape over a strapless black gown jumpsuit at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2023. It gave off superhero-esque vibes.

The Bright Pink Wig

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis at the Noche de Niños Gala in 2009.

At the Noche de Niños Gala in Los Angeles, California, in 2009, Curtis resurrected Britney Spears’ iconic pink bob look. She wore a bright pink wig paired with a classic black velvet evening gown.

Effortless Cool & Sophistication

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis at the 45th Saturn Awards in 2019.

Curtis looked effortlessly cool and sophisticated at the 45th Saturn Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2019. She wore a deep-plunge black dress with a matching black cardigan, round sunglasses, and statement silver watch.

In 2026, Curtis has appeared in two movies. They are the crime thriller “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” and the psychological thriller “Sender.” She has also starred in a main role in the Amazon Prime Video crime drama series “Scarpetta.“

Her upcoming roles include playing Jessica Fletcher in the 2028 movie adaptation of the classic crime drama television series “Murder She Wrote,” as well as appearing in the action comedy movie “Spychosis” and the rom-com television series “Newlyweds.”

We can’t wait to see Curtis’ upcoming work. Moreover, we’re excited to see more of her looking fabulous on future red carpets.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.