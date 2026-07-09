Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute to Bonnie Tyler & Shares a Fond Memory Following Her Passing

Academy Award-winning actress, producer, and children’s author Jamie Lee Curtis has paid tribute to Welsh singer-songwriter Bonnie Tyler following her sad passing.

Tyler, 75, was best known for her string of hits in the 1970s and 1980s. They included “Lost in France,” “It’s A Heartache,” “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” and “Holding Out for a Hero.” She passed away on Wednesday, July 8, having previously been placed into an induced coma following treatment for a perforated intestine.

Curtis, who won the Best Supporting Actress Award for her performance in 2022’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” is known best for movies like 1978’s “Halloween,” 1980’s “The Fog,” 1983’s “Trading Places,” and 1994’s “True Lies.”

It’s difficult, therefore, to imagine how she may have crossed paths with Tyler — and the truth is she hasn’t. However, she is familiar with the Brit’s music. One of Tyler’s most famous songs was used in another of Curtis’ famous movies.

The actress took to social media to explain in her tribute to Tyler.

Bonnie Tyler’s Song Was Used in 2024’s ‘The Last Showgirl’

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a memory related to Bonnie Tyler from her own performance in “The Last Showgirl” with her 6.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post features a picture of herself playing Annette. The character is a cocktail waitress and former showgirl in the Pamela Anderson-led Gia Coppola drama movie.

Curtis’ caption on the post begins, “When we were shooting the beautiful @lastshowgirl in Vegas in 18 days and I was there for only three days and we learned that there was a new term ‘BEVERTAINER’ which was a cocktail waitress who also danced three times a shift on a little raised platform, as we were walking to the rehearsal space, a room in the hotel @giancarla.coppola said to me oh… “Annette will dance.” I laughed it off and as we entered the rehearsal room Total Eclipse of the Heart was playing throughout the casino and I offhandedly said to Gia “This would be Annette’s track if she did dance.””

It concludes, “On my last day on the movie, Gia walked up to me and said “Annette dances in the next set up.” We shot it in one take with @addp shooting it on super 16. Bonnie Tyler’s interpretation of that song, of the longing and loss and tragedy of love was the perfect anthem both for the world at large, but very much for Annette and I am thrilled with the way it was used in the movie and I was sad to wake up and hear about her passing today.”

Curtis’ memory had lovely sentiment behind it. We’re sure Tyler’s family will appreciate the kind words from such a huge star.

The actress’ followers and fans flocked to the comments section of her post to have their say on it.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Fans Are ‘Heartbroken’ Over Tyler’s Passing

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis and Bonnie Tyler.

The comments section of Jamie Lee Curtis’ post about Bonnie Tyler is teeming with kind words from her followers and fans.

One of Curtis’ followers commented, “Always one of my favorite singers. So heartbroken to hear of her passing.”

Another follower said, “This scene and Bonnie’s anthem, just perfection. Thank you for sharing your love xx.”

Someone else wrote, “She had that unique voice! Made that song a classic! 🙏🏼✌🏼”

“I thought of Annette dancing to this as soon as I heard the sad news of Bonnie’s passing. RIP 🤍✨️,” noted one Instagram user.

Meanwhile, one individual said of Curtis’ post, “I love this! Thank you for always sharing such awesome stories of your life. Memoir one day possibly??”

Finally, somebody simply said, “Rest in peace.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bonnie Tyler at this upsetting time. May she rest in eternal peace.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ filmography info was courtesy of IMDb and Bonnie Tyler’s discography info was courtesy of Discogs.