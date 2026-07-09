Singer Bonnie Tyler Passes Away Aged 75 After Recent Illness

Singer Bonnie Tyler, whose unmistakable raspy vocals helped define some of the biggest hits of the 1970s and 1980s, has died at the age of 75, according to get family.

In a career that extended some five decades, Tyler became well known for her recognizable voice and a string of hits, including “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” “Lost in France,” “It’s A Heartache,” and “Holding Out for a Hero” for the 1984 film “Footloose.”

Bonnie Tyler Passes Away in Hospital Recovering After Induced Coma

Tyler’s family confirmed that the Welsh singer passed away peacefully following her recent hospital stay, where she was described as seriously ill and briefly placed into an induced coma.

In a message posted to her official Facebook account, the family said, “Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.”

The statement adds, “We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

Born in a small working class village in Wales with the name Gaynor Hopkins, Tyler began performing in local clubs with cover versions of other songs while working in a store.

She signed her first recording contract in the 1970s and made a breakthrough with her second single “Lost in France£ in 1976. It wasn’t until “It’s a Heartache” two years later that she established herself as an international success, reaching the top five in both the UK and the US. This single came after Tyler had surgery for nodes on her vocal cords, leaving her with the distinctive raspy voice.

Her career reached even greater heights in 1983 with the release of “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Written by Jim Steinman, a longtime collaborator of Meat Loaf. The power ballad became one of the best-selling songs of the 1980s.

Bonnie Tyler Was in the Hospital Following a Serious Surgical Procedure

In May, Tyler was admitted to hospital in Portugal near to where she lived for emergency intestinal surgery. While the procedure was successful, she was subsequently placed in an induced medical coma to aid in her recovery.

At the time, a statement read, “We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. The surgery went well, and she is now recuperating. We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.”

Around a week later, her management confirmed that Tyler was no longer in a coma but was seriously ill. They said “[Tyler] remains seriously ill but stable in hospital in Faro, however her doctors are still positive that she will make a full recovery.”

The singer’s final show took place at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 19 March. Tyler later posted to her Facebook account that the gig was a “fantastic night.”