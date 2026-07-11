Netflix, Sony, and Paramount in Talks to Buy Social Platform: Report

The future of Letterboxd — the film‑centric social platform that has become a cultural hub for cinephiles — may soon have a new owner.

The company has reportedly been exploring a sale, attracting interest from Netflix, Sony Pictures and Paramount, entertainment industry newsletter Puck reported. Other entities looking into purchasing the business include Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian (husband of Serena Williams) and private equity companies TPG and RedBird, The Guardian reported.

It is currently majority-owned by the Canadian holding company Tiny, which landed a 60% share in 2023. The remaining 40% is held by co-founders Matthew Buchanan and Karl von Randow, according to The Guardian.

“As Letterboxd has grown, it’s natural there will be interest in what we do next. There’s nothing specific for us to share at this time. Any decision about Letterboxd’s future would involve the founders,” a Letterboxd representative said in a statement, according to Variety.

Behind the scenes, the sales process is being guided by LionTree, an investment bank known for brokering major media deals, Variety reported. Reports suggest the firm has a valuation around $250 million. Comcast’s parent company, Versant, has also reportedly considered becoming the platform’s new owner.

How Letterboxd Became Popular

The platform began in 2011 as a small New Zealand‑based project built for devoted film lovers who mainly used it to track what they watched and trade opinions. Its quiet, niche existence shifted dramatically in 2020, when pandemic lockdowns pushed people toward streaming and online communities, Semafor noted.

As movie discussion exploded, Letterboxd’s user base skyrocketed. The service jumped from roughly one million members at the start of 2020 to more than 26 million earlier this year, according to company filings. The team has also highlighted that its audience skews young, with most members falling between ages 18 and 34, according to Semafor.

Entertainment stars like Charli XCX, Ayo Edebiri and Martin Scorsese have helped escalate its popularity by closely logging the movies they watch, sharing watch lists, and writing reviews on the platform, according to The Guardian.

Letterboxd’s appeal extends beyond its review features. Its “Four Favorites” video series regularly spotlights prominent actors like Dustin Hoffman, Kate Winslet, and Uma Thurman discussing their most cherished films, The Guardian reported.

Letterboxd’s Recently Released Feature

In December, Letterboxd rolled out a built‑in video‑rental feature, offering a curated selection of hard‑to‑find arthouse films that often slip through the cracks on major streaming services, according to The Guardian. The company described the new storefront as a set of thoughtfully arranged “shelves,” designed to help users discover titles without endlessly scrolling through overwhelming menus.

“Think of it as curated shelves instead of just scrolling lists endlessly without being able to make up your mind on what to watch,” The Guardian quoted a press release from Letterboxd as saying at the time.

It remains to be seen if the platform ultimately lands with a studio, a tech company, or a private‑equity investor. Meanwhile, Letterboxd continues to operate as usual, even as speculation swirls about what its next chapter might look like.