Parvati Shallow Reflects on Her Second ‘Survivor’ Victory: ‘The Whole Experience Felt Very Spiritually Significant’

It’s been 20 years since Parvati Shallow made her reality TV debut as a contestant on the cast of 2006’s “Survivor: Cook Islands.”

In the two decades since, the castaway has returned to the competition series three times, securing her first “Sole Survivor” title on 2008’s “Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites” before competing on “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” in 2010 and “Survivor: Winners at War” in 2020.

While the reality star, known amongst fans as the infamous “Black Widow,” later extended her resume with appearances on rival series like “The Traitors” and “Deal or No Deal Island,” it was Shallow’s most recent appearance on “Survivor: Australia vs. the World” that simultaneously cemented her place as one of the most prolific TV competitors of all time and caused a great deal of contention amongst the global “Survivor” fandom.

Now, nearly a year after emerging victorious from the global showdown season that pitted contenders from international “Survivor” iterations in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and more, Shallow broke down the biggest moments from the “fast and furious” 16-day competition that unofficially established her as the franchise’s third-ever two-time winner in a new interview with Parade.

Shallow Says Her ‘Australian Survivor’ Victory was ‘Written in the Stars’

“When I went straight into ‘Australia vs. the World,’ I was ready,” Shallow told the publication in the June 23 interview. “I hit the ground running. Which was good, because it was a fast and furious game.”

Despite competing against international “Survivor” champions like Tony Vlachos (U.S.A.), David Genat (Australia), Rob Bentele (South Africa) and Lisa Holmes (New Zealand), Shallow emerged as an early front-runner on the 2025 season – a feat she achieved, in part, due to the resurrection of her iconic “Black Widow” alliance with so-called “Survivor Solemate” Cirie Fields.

With Cirie’s help, Parvati eventually secured a seat in the season’s Final Tribal Council – the third of her 20-year career on the franchise – before ultimately defeating Australian competitors Luke Toki and Janine Allis in a 6-1-0 jury vote.

In addition to securing her second career “Sole Survivor” title, Shallow similarly walked away from the competition $250,000 richer, and with a sense that history – primarily her runner-up finish on 2010’s “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains – had finally been rewritten.

“It’s been almost a year, and it’s wild because it’s book-ended,” she explained. “So the whole experience felt very spiritually significant to me, because I had come so close to winning Season 20 in Samoa, ‘Heroes vs. Villains,’ made it all the way to the end, got a few votes, but not enough to win. And there was something wrong about that for me, And then coming back and having this experience in Samoa again was significant. The game started the day after the lunar eclipse last year. Last night, the game ended on the lunar eclipse. I’m like, ‘This was written in the stars. It really was.”

Parvati Reveals How She Managed Her Threat Level as a Returning Champion

Despite the decade between her appearances on “Heroes vs. Villains” and “Winners at War,” Shallow added that it didn’t take much convincing from producers to get her to sign on for another season when the opportunity to compete on “Australia vs. the World” came across her desk.

“When they asked me to play, I immediately said yes. It was a short game, international season in Samoa. I was like, ‘That’s all I need to know,’” she revealed, adding that she spent the next several weeks studying the gameplay of her Australian competitors like Shonee Bowtell, George Mladenov and David Genat – who she similarly competed against on NBC’s “Deal or No Deal Island” in 2025, though the duo attempted to keep their pre-season familiarity a secret from the other castaways.

Photo by NBC David Genat and Parvati Shallow on “Deal or No Deal Island” Season 2

While she’d been studying her competition, however, she also knew that everyone on the island would be aware of her notoriety as one of the most memorable and dominant U.S. winners in franchise history.

“I did have my reputation kind of working against me a bit in the beginning, especially with Tony [Vlachos], as you saw. And Lisa [Holmes] and Kass [Bastarache] were saying, ‘Yeah, we trust Cirie 100% But Parv, I don’t know about her. I want to trust her, but I don’t know.”

Shallow Opens Up About Her Relationship with ‘Survivor Solemate’ Cirie Fields

Despite the target on her back, Shallow used her signature cunning strategy and magnetic presence to knock her rivals out of the competition in quick succession, thanks in large part to her revived alliance with Cirie.

“We trusted each other completely,” Shallow said of her relationship with Fields, which began all the way back on the beaches of Micronesia in 2008. “I was like, ‘Okay, she’s got my back.’ So, because I had Cirie, the girl from the world tribe were more willing to trust me by association, I think. Which helped me a lot in the beginning of the game, especially when Rob [Bentele] kind of blew up my spot at Tribal Council by throwing the ‘Deal or No Deal’ secret out in the open.”

Unfortunately for the Black Widow duo, Cirie was ultimately eliminated during the season’s Final Four fire-making challenge, though that didn’t stop Shallow from emotionally identifying Fields as her “Survivor Solemate” during her Final Tribal Council speech.

“It’s really funny, because I’ve been in this ‘Survivor’ family universe for 20 years, and so has Cirie. And there are many people who have talked trash about me for whatever reason, I can sense that there’s this kind of animosity or friction between us. Cirie has had every right to that because of how things went down in ‘Micronesia,’ and she never did. She never was on any forum trashing me. She’s always been really kind, really supportive. And that to me has just spoken volumes over the past couple of decades,” she explained.

In the end, Cirie’s elimination likely bought Shallow the season’s “Sole Survivor” title, with the Black Widow herself admitting that, if Fields had sat in the Final Three next to her and Luke Toki, “the votes would’ve been all over the place.”

Parvati Reveals Three Alternate Endings Were Filmed for ‘Australia vs. the World’

Speaking of the Final Tribal Council of “Survivor: Australia vs. the World,” Parvati revealed that the network actually filmed three alternate endings, one that showed each of the eventual Final Three winning the title.

“They filmed an ending where Luke won, they filmed one where Janine won, and they filmed one where I won,” she revealed, adding that, while she was celebrating her supposed victory in Samoa, she couldn’t help but thinking, “Is this real or not?”

“I guess they didn’t want to leak who won,” she added, justifying the multiple endings. As a result, Shallow didn’t discover that she’d won the season until the general public did in September 2025.

Alongside the season’s $250,000 prize, Shallow similarly received the title of “greatest [‘Survivor’] of all time,” a title that, regardless of its officiality in the eyes of the fans, she holds with pride.

“That’s my title,” she told Parade. “I have the crown, the scepter, the wand, the machete, whatever we have on ‘Survivor.’ It feels really good. I’ve never had a jury that appreciates and respects my game and has been not only so supportive of me in the game, in the moment, but also after the fact. On social media, the jury is posting about my win and celebrating and congratulating me. I’ve always had people be resentful or jealous or upset, and it just feels very sweet.”

What’s Next for ‘Survivor’ Star Parvati Shallow?

Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 17: Parvati Shallow attends Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

While “Australia vs. the World” marked the official end of Shallow’s “Survivor” career, fans can still expect to see more of the infamous Black Widow on their TV screens in the near future as the former castaway and two-time champion prepares to launch her very own reality competition series.

Known tentatively as “the ultimate social game,” Shallow is set to produce – and potentially host? – the upcoming series developed by Bunim/Murray, the creators behind shows like “The Challenge,” “Below Deck,” “The Real World,” “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” and more.

For now, we don’t know much more about the new series, though we’ll continue to provide fans with updates as they become available.