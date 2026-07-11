‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Featured on Rumored Cast List for ‘Survivor 52’ 

Season 52 of “Survivor” has officially wrapped filming in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, with longtime host Jeff Probst reportedly reading out the Final Tribal Council votes for the season on Tuesday, June 30.

While fans will still have to wait until February 2027 for the forthcoming season to hit CBS screens – following the premiere of Season 51 this September – franchise insider Redmond, also known as “Inside Survivor,” has been hard at work sleuthing out the identities of the contestants who’ll be competing on the show’s 52nd installment.

Though the full rumored cast list for “Survivor 51” has already hit the internet (fans can check out the 21 players who’ll be kicking off their “Survivor” journey on CBS this fall right here), Redmond has so far only been able to confirm six castaways who’ll reportedly be joining Season 51 next year.

Amongst their ranks (allegedly) is 31-year-old Drew Goins, a senior editor at “The Atlantic” who, in 2025, took home $35,000 as the winner of the “Jeopardy!” Second Chance Tournament.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Drew Goins Reportedly Joins ‘Survivor 52’ Cast

CBS ‘Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans.’

Originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, Drew Goins began his journalism career as a summer intern at “The Washington Post” in 2016 before landing a full-time role as a senior editor focused on trivia and other creative projects at “The Atlantic” in 2025.

Goins’ trivia-focused career made him a force to be reckoned with on “Jeopardy!” when he joined the long-running game show in September 2024.

Despite losing during his initial appearance, Drew was later invited to return for the show’s “Second Chance” tournament, making it all the way to the finals where he finished as a runner-up, pocketing $35,000 for his efforts and general knowledge skills.

He later returned to the franchise again to compete in the “Tournament of Champions,” where he went head-to-head against “Survivor 45” contestant Drew Basile in the tournament’s third semifinal round, though they were both ultimately eliminated by Neilesh Vinjamuri.

Who Else is on the Rumored Cast List for ‘Survivor 52’?

Drew Goins will reportedly be joined on the cast of “Survivor” Season 52 by the following contestants (according to “Inside Survivor”):

Bobby Hall (34) – Originally from Kissimmee, Florida, Bobby currently works as a costumed entertainer at Disney World, specifically at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser attraction.

(34) – Originally from Kissimmee, Florida, Bobby currently works as a costumed entertainer at Disney World, specifically at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser attraction. Dan Perez (28) – An accountant from Haskell, New Jersey, Perez now lives in Jersey City where he works as an account executive.

(28) – An accountant from Haskell, New Jersey, Perez now lives in Jersey City where he works as an account executive. Emily Ho-Abegglen (34) – Currently based in Madison, Wisconsin, Ho-Abegglen received her marketing degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee before landing a job as a marketing manager at Paul Davis Restoration of South Central Wisconsin. Emily is similarly the head coach of the women’s golf team at Carroll University.

(34) – Currently based in Madison, Wisconsin, Ho-Abegglen received her marketing degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee before landing a job as a marketing manager at Paul Davis Restoration of South Central Wisconsin. Emily is similarly the head coach of the women’s golf team at Carroll University. Raquel “Rocky” Meade (35) – A clinical psychologist from New York City, Meade received her Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Clinical psychology from the University of Denver. Today, Raquel’s work focuses on Latinx psychology and the diagnosis/treatment of anxiety and depression within her community.

(35) – A clinical psychologist from New York City, Meade received her Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Clinical psychology from the University of Denver. Today, Raquel’s work focuses on Latinx psychology and the diagnosis/treatment of anxiety and depression within her community. Tory Jason (33) – Also based in New York City, Jason currently works as an art director, though reality TV fans might recognize her from her brief appearance on Season 1 of FOX’s “The Floor.”

At present, these are the only contestants “confirmed” to be on “Survivor 52” by Redmond, though we’ll be sure to provide eager fans with a full rumored cast list as soon as it’s available.