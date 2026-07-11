‘Survivor’ Star Michael Yerger Expecting First Baby with Influencer Wife Daisy Keech

The “Survivor” family is about to get just a little bit bigger as “Survivor: Ghost Island” alum and model Michael Yerger announced that he and his wife, YouTuber and Hype House founding member Daisy Keech are expecting their first child together.

The news of the couple’s pregnancy was shared in an exclusive interview with People on July 2, featuring photos of Yerger and Keech embracing while holding a roll of sonogram photos of their bundle of joy.

Michael Yerger’s Wife Predicts He’ll ‘Be the Best Father’

“I had an inkling that I was pregnant because my temperature dipped below baseline for one day during my luteal phase, around 6 DPO [days past ovulation], which can happen around the time of implantation,” Keech, 26, told the publication. “Several days later, I started waking up in the middle of the night completely parched, chugging water.”

“I was also super out of breath, even just from talking. So I decided to take the test at 10 DPO. The line was so faint – I mean, hardly there. I didn’t show Michael because he would have thought I was crazy,” she continued.

“Over the next couple of days, the line got darker and darker, so I ran over to Michael while he was sleeping and woke him up with a little chirp,” the mom-to-be remembered. “We were both so excited and grateful.”

Keech added that she and Yerger are expecting to welcome their little one this Christmas.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a mommy. Ever since I was little, I’ve dreamed of this day. It feels so surreal to think that we’ll be holding our little baby this Christmas! I know Micael will be the best father, and I can’t wait to see him step into that role.”

Keech, a Nashville-based influencer, is primarily known for her role in the foundation of “Hype House,” a California mansion where a collective of more than 40 young TikTok personalities – including future Grammy winner Alex Warren – lived and produced content from 2019 to 2024.

How Did Michael Yerger & Daisy Keech Get Together?

It was during that time that Keech first connected with Yerger, with the couple posting their first photo together in June of 2020 while they were vacationing together in Mexico. At the time, they captioned the adorable post, “queen & king of the jungle.”

Yerger, on the other hand, rose to prominence on the cast of “Survivor: Ghost Island” in 2018, making it all the way to the Final Nine before having his torch snuffed. At the time, Michael was just 18 years old, working as a real-estate agent in his native Knoxville, Tennessee before beginning his island journey.

In the years that followed, however, Yerger began working as a model, landing gigs with major brands like Dolce & Gabbana, DSQUARED2, Givenchy and Elle magazine.

Following their engagement in 2024, the couple officially tied the knot in a 2025 ceremony.

Yerger previously shared a heartfelt video of his proposal to Keech on Instagram, set to Montell Fish’s “Fall in Love with You” and captioned with the message: “to forever with you.”

Michael Yerger Reveals Why He’s Never Returned to ‘Survivor’

CBS Michael Yerger on ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ (2018).

While Yerger, now 27, has been making big moves in both his career as a model and in his relationship with Keech since appearing on “Survivor” in 2018, he’s remained noticeably absent from reality TV.

In November 2025, he explained that, despite being offered to appear and compete on other reality series, he’d turned down the opportunities in hopes of one day returning to “Survivor.”

“Never done another show hoping that i’d get the call again one day,” he wrote on X, “cause i’m #loyaltothegame.”

The statement followed a few months after the contentious cast for “Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans” was announced, the first installment since Yerger’s original season to feature returning players apart from 2020’s “Winners at War.”