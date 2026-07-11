‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers (July 13-17): Chad & Belle Make Progress – Tate Stumbles Upon a Shocker

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of July 13 to 17 reveal that Lexie reveals a big secret.

Theo is blindsided by a shocking truth. Belle and Chad make a breakthrough in their investigation.

Meanwhile, Holly is pressured and Tate makes a stunning discovery.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, July 13:

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Alex is puzzled by what he hears from Joy.

Stephanie makes a confession to Kayla.

Lexie reveals her secret to Marlena.

EJ steps up his game against Kristen.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 14:

Theo is furious to learn that Abe conspired with EJ.

Chanel and Paulina share marital woes.

EJ tries to get through to Johnny.

Julie reaches out to Marlena.

Belle and Chad search for clues in connection to Stefano’s chessboard.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 15:

Stephanie and Theo bond as they each grapple with an unexpected challenge.

Alex steps up for Joy and Kelsey.

Javi and Gus have an awkward encounter with Leo.

Gabi and Gwen bond.

Belle and Chad make a breakthrough in their investigation.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 16:

Cat sees EJ in a new light.

Lexie shocks Kristen.

Marlena worries about Rachel.

Holly struggles under mounting pressure.

Sarah vents her frustration to Brady.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, July 17:

EJ receives bad news.

Alex and Stephanie work through a disagreement about Joy.

Abe apologizes to Theo.

Holly and Ari find common ground.

Tate makes a shocking discovery.

‘DOOL’ Casting News

Sarah Bartholomew made her debut as Destiny Rowland in June.

Elia Cantu, who debuted as Jada Hunter in July 2022. is exiting the show.

Andrew Donovan (Colton Little) and Christopher Sean (Paul Narita) returned to “Days of our Lives” in June.

Comedian John Oliver has been cast in a significant guest role. Expect to see him on August 11, 12, and 14.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, July 6: Leo tries to calm Gwen; Brady and Kristen clash over Rachel; Sarah shares her worry with Xander; A mysterious clue could save Holly; Johnny confronts EJ.

Tuesday, July 7: Chanel and Theo bond over betrayal; Stephanie vows to stand by Alex; Lexie lashes out at EJ for using her as a guinea pig; Cat undergoes hypnosis with Marlena.

Wednesday, July 8: Brady won’t let Kristen off the hook; Bonnie advises Alex; Philip apologizes to Stephanie; Gabi and Theo share some heated words; Gwen opens up to Tate.

Thursday, July 9: Paulina loses her cool with Abe; Sarah accuses Holly of taking drugs; Rafe threatens to pull the plug on Cat’s investigation of EJ; EJ celebrates success.

Friday, July 10: Leo tries to gain sympathy from Javi; Xander and Philip reject Alex’s proposition; Steve reassures Stephanie she isn’t alone; Sarah and Brady continue investigating Holly’s poisoning and Destiny’s death; Johnny and Paulina comfort Chanel.

Catch the latest episodes of “Days of Our Lives” weekdays on Peacock.