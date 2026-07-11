‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers (July 13-17): Chad & Belle Make Progress – Tate Stumbles Upon a Shocker

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of July 13 to 17 reveal that Lexie reveals a big secret.
Theo is blindsided by a shocking truth. Belle and Chad make a breakthrough in their investigation.
Meanwhile, Holly is pressured and Tate makes a stunning discovery.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, July 13:
- Alex is puzzled by what he hears from Joy.
- Stephanie makes a confession to Kayla.
- Lexie reveals her secret to Marlena.
- EJ steps up his game against Kristen.
‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 14:
- Theo is furious to learn that Abe conspired with EJ.
- Chanel and Paulina share marital woes.
- EJ tries to get through to Johnny.
- Julie reaches out to Marlena.
- Belle and Chad search for clues in connection to Stefano’s chessboard.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 15:
- Stephanie and Theo bond as they each grapple with an unexpected challenge.
- Alex steps up for Joy and Kelsey.
- Javi and Gus have an awkward encounter with Leo.
- Gabi and Gwen bond.
- Belle and Chad make a breakthrough in their investigation.
‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 16:
- Cat sees EJ in a new light.
- Lexie shocks Kristen.
- Marlena worries about Rachel.
- Holly struggles under mounting pressure.
- Sarah vents her frustration to Brady.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, July 17:
- EJ receives bad news.
- Alex and Stephanie work through a disagreement about Joy.
- Abe apologizes to Theo.
- Holly and Ari find common ground.
- Tate makes a shocking discovery.
‘DOOL’ Casting News
- Sarah Bartholomew made her debut as Destiny Rowland in June.
- Elia Cantu, who debuted as Jada Hunter in July 2022. is exiting the show.
- Andrew Donovan (Colton Little) and Christopher Sean (Paul Narita) returned to “Days of our Lives” in June.
- Comedian John Oliver has been cast in a significant guest role. Expect to see him on August 11, 12, and 14.
In Case You Missed It
Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”
Monday, July 6: Leo tries to calm Gwen; Brady and Kristen clash over Rachel; Sarah shares her worry with Xander; A mysterious clue could save Holly; Johnny confronts EJ.
Tuesday, July 7: Chanel and Theo bond over betrayal; Stephanie vows to stand by Alex; Lexie lashes out at EJ for using her as a guinea pig; Cat undergoes hypnosis with Marlena.
Wednesday, July 8: Brady won’t let Kristen off the hook; Bonnie advises Alex; Philip apologizes to Stephanie; Gabi and Theo share some heated words; Gwen opens up to Tate.
Thursday, July 9: Paulina loses her cool with Abe; Sarah accuses Holly of taking drugs; Rafe threatens to pull the plug on Cat’s investigation of EJ; EJ celebrates success.
Friday, July 10: Leo tries to gain sympathy from Javi; Xander and Philip reject Alex’s proposition; Steve reassures Stephanie she isn’t alone; Sarah and Brady continue investigating Holly’s poisoning and Destiny’s death; Johnny and Paulina comfort Chanel.
Catch the latest episodes of “Days of Our Lives” weekdays on Peacock.