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‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers (July 13-17): Chad & Belle Make Progress – Tate Stumbles Upon a Shocker

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers (July 13-17): Chad & Belle Make Progress – Tate Stumbles Upon a Shocker

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of July 13 to 17 reveal that Lexie reveals a big secret.

Theo is blindsided by a shocking truth. Belle and Chad make a breakthrough in their investigation.

Meanwhile, Holly is pressured and Tate makes a stunning discovery.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, July 13:

  • Alex is puzzled by what he hears from Joy.
  • Stephanie makes a confession to Kayla.
  • Lexie reveals her secret to Marlena.
  • EJ steps up his game against Kristen. 

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 14:

  • Theo is furious to learn that Abe conspired with EJ.
  • Chanel and Paulina share marital woes.
  • EJ tries to get through to Johnny.
  • Julie reaches out to Marlena.
  • Belle and Chad search for clues in connection to Stefano’s chessboard. 

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 15:

  • Stephanie and Theo bond as they each grapple with an unexpected challenge.
  • Alex steps up for Joy and Kelsey.
  • Javi and Gus have an awkward encounter with Leo.
  • Gabi and Gwen bond.
  • Belle and Chad make a breakthrough in their investigation.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 16:

  • Cat sees EJ in a new light.
  • Lexie shocks Kristen.
  • Marlena worries about Rachel.
  • Holly struggles under mounting pressure.
  • Sarah vents her frustration to Brady. 

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, July 17:

  • EJ receives bad news.
  • Alex and Stephanie work through a disagreement about Joy.
  • Abe apologizes to Theo.
  • Holly and Ari find common ground.
  • Tate makes a shocking discovery.

‘DOOL’ Casting News

  • Sarah Bartholomew made her debut as Destiny Rowland in June.
  • Elia Cantu, who debuted as Jada Hunter in July 2022. is exiting the show.
  • Andrew Donovan (Colton Little) and Christopher Sean (Paul Narita) returned to “Days of our Lives” in June.
  • Comedian John Oliver has been cast in a significant guest role. Expect to see him on August 11, 12, and 14.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, July 6: Leo tries to calm Gwen; Brady and Kristen clash over Rachel; Sarah shares her worry with Xander; A mysterious clue could save Holly; Johnny confronts EJ.

Tuesday, July 7: Chanel and Theo bond over betrayal; Stephanie vows to stand by Alex; Lexie lashes out at EJ for using her as a guinea pig; Cat undergoes hypnosis with Marlena.

Wednesday, July 8: Brady won’t let Kristen off the hook; Bonnie advises Alex; Philip apologizes to Stephanie; Gabi and Theo share some heated words; Gwen opens up to Tate.

Thursday, July 9: Paulina loses her cool with Abe; Sarah accuses Holly of taking drugs; Rafe threatens to pull the plug on Cat’s investigation of EJ; EJ celebrates success.

Friday, July 10: Leo tries to gain sympathy from Javi; Xander and Philip reject Alex’s proposition; Steve reassures Stephanie she isn’t alone; Sarah and Brady continue investigating Holly’s poisoning and Destiny’s death; Johnny and Paulina comfort Chanel.

Catch the latest episodes of “Days of Our Lives” weekdays on Peacock.

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