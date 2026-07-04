‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers (July 6-10): Cat Undergoes Hypnosis – EJ Scores a Win

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of July 6 to 10 tease that Kristen shocks Theo with a bold claim.

“No, no. He was the reason Lexi got a brain tumor,” Kristen tells Theo.

Kristen taunts Gwen about Xander. “If you really cared about Xander, I mean, maybe you would have worked harder to satisfy him,” she mocks her.

Lexi lashes out at EJ. “You gave me my life back just long enough for me to fall back in love with it,” she tells him in tears.

Meanwhile, Sarah gets a clue about Holly, and Paulina loses her cool. Plus, Rafe makes a threat.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, July 6:

Leo tries to calm Gwen.

Brady and Kristen clash over Rachel.

Sarah shares her worry with Xander.

A mysterious clue could save Holly.

Johnny confronts EJ.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 7:

Chanel and Theo bond over betrayal.

Stephanie vows to stand by Alex.

Lexie lashes out at EJ for using her as a guinea pig.

Cat undergoes hypnosis with Marlena.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 8:

Brady won’t let Kristen off the hook.

Bonnie advises Alex.

Philip apologizes to Stephanie.

Gabi and Theo share some heated words.

Gwen opens up to Tate.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 9:

Getty Dan Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera

Paulina loses her cool with Abe.

Sarah accuses Holly of taking drugs.

Rafe threatens to pull the plug on Cat’s investigation of EJ.

EJ celebrates success.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, July 10:

Leo tries to gain sympathy from Javi.

Xander and Philip reject Alex’s proposition.

Steve reassures Stephanie she isn’t alone.

Sarah and Brady continue investigating Holly’s poisoning and Destiny’s death.

Johnny and Paulina comfort Chanel.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick look at last week’s “Days of Our Lives”:

Monday, June 29: Xander and Philip investigate who paid off Titan’s loan; Kristen and Gwen bond over a common enemy; EJ reveals a troubling secret to Johnny; Lexie supports Abe; Chanel begins chemotherapy.

Tuesday, June 30: Chad opens up to Julie; Tate tries to cheer up Holly; Brady goes on a mission for Sarah; Leo and Javi agree to avoid one another; Roman helps Ari.

Wednesday, July 1: Lexie keeps a secret from Abe; Gus questions Javi; Kate surprises Gabi; Gwen takes care of Leo; Xander and Philip are blindsided.

Thursday, July 2: Stephanie vents to Kayla; Sarah confides in Brady; Joy tries to keep Alex distracted; Tate and Holly reminisce; EJ discovers something is amiss on Smith Island.

Friday, July 3: The Carvers and Prices celebrate Trey’s birthday; EJ asks Johnny for help; Marlena shares her concerns with Belle; Shawn and Jada stop denying the inevitable.

Watch the latest episodes of “Days of Our Lives” weekdays on Peacock.