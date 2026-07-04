‘General Hospital’ Spoilers (July 6-10): Willow Suffers Another Blow – Old Lovers Reunite

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of July 6 to 10 tease high-stakes drama as Carly goes on the attack, only for Sonny to urge her to slow down.

Willow faces another devastating setback, Lulu demands answers, and Britt’s life takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, a reunion between former lovers is sure to stir drama at Port Charles.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, July 6:

Carly clashes with Z.

Josslyn gets a surprise.

Britt pleads with Dante.

Nina is gutted.

Lulu is stunned.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 7:

Carly is on the warpath.

Danny makes a revelation.

Michael has second thoughts.

Tracy and Willow face off.

Gio and Emma savor some alone time.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 8:

Sonny cautions Carly.

Trina runs into Portia.

Ric takes on a new client.

Molly faces a difficult choice.

Lucas vents to Elizabeth.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 9:

Liz is suspicious.

Willow suffers a setback.

Jordan makes a confession.

Brook Lynn gets called out.

Curtis ponders his legal strategy.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, July 10:

Old lovers reunite.

Lulu demands answers.

Ava questions Ethan.

Chase is aghast.

Britt gets big news.

‘General Hospital’ Summer Preview

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Port Charles is heating up for a sizzling summer. Here’s a look at what’s in store, according to Soap Opera Digest’s latest summer preview.

Steve Burton returns as Jason on “General Hospital’s” milestone 16,000th episode, airing July 13. Head Writers Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten teased that he’s a changed man after his time behind bars.

“Jason returns from abroad a changed man,” they added. “His imprisonment has had a profound effect on his outlook, and how he intends to conduct the rest of his life. His decision will have big implications for Danny [Asher Antonyzyn], Britt [Kelly Thiebaud], the Quartermaines, Anna, and especially Sonny.”

Carly is determined to rescue Josslyn from the WSB while also seeking revenge on Brennan. Meanwhile, Sonny enlists Brick’s help to sabotage Carly’s relationship with Valentin.

Laura’s marriage is set to face trouble when she travels to Ireland to visit her husband. Britt gets a fresh start, but legal troubles could threaten her newfound freedom.

Curtis faces the possibility of jail time as Nina and Brennan’s feud reaches a boiling point.

Meanwhile, Ava forges an unexpected alliance, Tracy and Lucy go head-to-head for control of Deception, and Cody risks losing his relationship with one life-changing decision.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick look at last week’s “General Hospital”:

Monday, June 29: Emma seeks answers from Anna; Alexis confides in Sonny; Cassius briefs Cullum; Felicia is skeptical; Molly opens up about her parents.

Tuesday, June 30: Tracy confronts Sonny; Gio stands his ground; Nina makes an alarming discovery; Ava locks horns with Ethan; Josslyn and Obrecht find common ground.

Wednesday, July 1: Sonny is lured into a trap; Ava unleashes her fury; Nina must act fast; Lucas is floored; Carly overhears stunning news.

Thursday, July 2: Sonny makes a revelation; Ava hears a shocking confession; Anna is grateful; Tracy supports Cody; Carly is stunned.

Friday, July 3: Carly is on the warpath; Britt is in the hot seat; Dante breaks some bad news; Molly wants answers; Charlotte seeks Lulu’s help.

Watch the latest episodes of “General Hospital” weekdays on ABC.