Beautiful film and television actress Jordana Brewster is spending her Thanksgiving soaking up the sun on a California beach.

Brewster, 46, is known best for her roles in the soap opera “As the World Turns,” horror movies “The Faculty” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning,” and for playing Mia Toretto in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

This year, however, has been a relatively quiet one for the star. Her only acting roles have come in the comedy-drama movie “The Pirate King” and a single episode of the sketch comedy miniseries “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.”

Having finished filming an upcoming project in September, Brewster is enjoying some time out, which includes a lovely, relaxing Thanksgiving in her California home.

She took to social media to share some pictures of her sunny Thanksgiving with her fans.

Jordana Brewster Stuns in Bikini on ‘So Cal Thanksgiving’

Jordana Brewster shared how she’s spending Thanksgiving with the 5.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of five photographs. In three of them (photos 1, 2, and 5), she is on an unspecified California beach wearing a tan and black leopard-print triangle bikini with thin straps. She looks absolutely fabulous. In the first shot, she’s joined by a friend (personal trainer Shannon Decker, according to the tag). The other two pictures are of a beautiful bunch of flowers and a lovely snap of her fluffy, long-haired cat, sitting on a wooden floor.

Brewster’s short and simple caption on her post reads, “So Cal Thanksgiving.”

The Beach Boys’ 1964 summery hit “Don’t Worry Baby” plays over Brewster’s post.

Fans and followers of Brewster rushed to her post’s comments section to wish her a Happy Thanksgiving and, of course, tell her how amazing she looks.

Brewster’s Fans & Followers Love Her ‘So Cal Thanksgiving’ Snaps

Getty Jordana Brewster.

The comments section of Jordana Brewster’s “So Cal Thanksgiving” post is teeming with messages from her fans and followers. If they’re not sending her Thanksgiving greetings, they’re informing her that she looks amazing (with some doing both).

One of Brewster’s followers commented, “@jordanabrewster 🙌🙌🙌happy thanksgiving Mía sending you hugs and love to you and your family love you so much you look so beautiful 🤩 with love ❤️ Karla.”

Another follower posted, “Jordana I wish you and your whole family a happy Thanksgiving!❤️🙏🏻”

“Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 and beautiful ❤️😍,” stated another individual.

“Mia Toretto out here killing it 🔥,” said somebody else.

Someone else proclaimed, “That’s what’s up 👌🏻 🌹🌹.”

Finally, another Instagram user commented, “And thank you for giving me this :).”

Incidentally, Brewster’s aforementioned friend, Shannon Decker, who features in the post, also wrote, “😂😂😂☺️💗 best day.”

Fans of Brewster can look forward to seeing her returning to both the big and small screens in the near future. She will reprise her iconic role as Mia Toretto in the 2028 action-adventure sequel film “Fast Forever” and play a leading role as Kat Claiborne in the mystery drama series “Bishop,” which doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date.

We’re excited to watch them both. Moreover, we wish the wonderful Jordana Brewster a very Happy Thanksgiving.

Jordana Brewster’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.