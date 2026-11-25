While performing on Sunday, November 22, standup comic Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias shocked fans when he collapsed onstage.

As TMZ reported, stunned attendees at his comedy show in Raleigh, North Carolina watched as he was frantically taken offstage, where he was given oxygen. A subsequent statement informed that he’d fallen ill, but that he’d felt a responsibility to do his show.

Now, days after that frightening health scare, Iglesias is opening up about what led to his onstage collapse.

‘It Was Scary’

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Iglesias appeared on the Tuesday, November 24 edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where he broke his silence.

“Not only are we happy to have you here, but we’re so happy to know that you’re okay, ’cause you gave us a huge scare,” said host Jennifer Hudson as she welcomed the comedian. “So how are you doing now?” she asked.

“Yeah, it was a scare of scares,” Iglesias replied.

“You know, I’ve been running with the ‘check engine’ light on for a minute,” he continued.

“I was kind of going through finishing off a, you know, cold, and I powered through some shows. And on a show that I did in Raleigh, North Carolina, I was feeling really out of it onstage, and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ I’ve never had a situation where I had to stop the show and just say, like, ‘I don’t feel well. I need help.’ And I asked for my audio guy. I said, ‘Hey man, call Martin, my host,'” he continued.

“And they had to walk me off stage. I was about to pass out,” the comedian recalled.

“Yeah, it was really, really bad. And so they had oxygen and the whole thing. It was a mess backstage. And I’m lucky that I had people tending to me, and that I got through it. But ooh, it was scary,” he admitted.

‘I Didn’t Listen to My Friends and Family’

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As Iglesias pointed out, he’d recently turned 50. “I qualify for discounts and stuff like that, but I didn’t think that I was going to be in a situation where … you know, you never think it’s going to be you,” he said.

“And unfortunately, it’s one of those times I didn’t listen to my friends and family. They’re like, ‘Hey man, you got to take it easy.’ And I’m a workhorse. I don’t take vacations. I don’t take breaks. I have never taken a vacation. I work, work, work. And that’s just me. And so, yeah, it caught up. And I’m glad I went to go see my doctor. And he’s like, ‘Well, you’re alive.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, that’s positive. It’s a good thing,'” he shared.

“And we’re happy that you’re alive,” declared Hudson, asking Iglesias if he planned to take a vacation.

“Everybody pulled me aside, and they’re like, ‘Oh, what do you want to do?’ And I’m still like, ‘No, I got commitments.’ It’s hard to turn that off, man. I have that mentality. My mom taught me many years ago, which means if there’s work, you got to work. ‘Cause she goes, ‘Someone will take your job.’ And I’m like, ‘Nobody’s taking my job … No understudies, none of that,” he said, but conceded his collapse had been a wakeup call.

“But I do got to slow down a little bit, you know. I do want to be around,” he said.

He continued by referencing his recent weight loss, admitting that “I’m not the same size that I was when I first started.”

When he began his comedy career, he told Hudson, “I was performing at 430 lbs. That was my heaviest. And right now I’m 280,” he added, revealing one of his big goals before turning 50 was to get below 300 lbs.

“So it’s funny ’cause you aachieve that and then some — obviously it didn’t help with the show…”