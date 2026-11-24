Tom Cruise and Jimmy Kimmel were once at the center of a very specific departure deadline on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” but Cruise ended up ignoring it for the sake of his fans.

Kimmel recalled that Cruise’s team had given the show a strict departure deadline, warning that the actor had to be out of the building at exactly 6:04 p.m.

But once his appearance was over, Cruise apparently forgot all about the clock and focused instead on greeting members of the studio audience.

Jimmy Kimmel Says Tom Cruise Had A Strict 6:04 Deadline

Getty JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE – “Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, October 18 included Tom Cruise (“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”), Tilda Swinton ( “Doctor Strange”) and musical guest X Ambassadors and Tom Morello 4 with Kenny Loggins sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones. (Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

TOM CRUISE, JIMMY KIMMEL

Kimmel shared the 2016 story during an appearance on “Behind the SNL Wall” with Dana Carvey and David Spade. According to People, Kimmel said Cruise’s team had been unusually precise about when the actor needed to leave the late-night show.

“They were like, ‘He has to leave at 6:04,’” Kimmel recalled. The host said the message was not presented as a flexible estimate.

Cruise needed to depart at that exact time, and Kimmel joked that his team had been warned even a slight delay could create a problem. That left the show working around an unusually specific cutoff while Cruise completed his appearance.

Cruise Apparently Forgot About The Clock

Getty JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE – “Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, October 18 included Tom Cruise (“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”), Tilda Swinton ( “Doctor Strange”) and musical guest X Ambassadors and Tom Morello 4 with Kenny Loggins sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones. (Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

TOM CRUISE, JIMMY KIMMEL

The strict timetable became much less important once the interview was finished. Kimmel said Cruise walked into the audience after the segment and began interacting with fans rather than immediately heading for the exit.

Instead of rushing through the room, the “Mission: Impossible” star reportedly stopped to greet people individually. Kimmel watched as the carefully planned 6:04 departure came and went.

“He went into the audience and greeted every single person,” Kimmel recalled, describing how Cruise continued despite the urgency his team had previously placed on the schedule.

The comedian jokingly called Cruise a “maniac” as he told the story, amused by the contrast between the actor’s supposedly immovable deadline and what actually happened once fans were involved.

Tom Cruise Has A History Of Spending Time With Fans

Getty US actor Tom Cruise (centre R) interacts with movie fans during the red carpet event for the film ‘Digger’ in Seoul on October 2, 2026. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP via Getty Images)

The anecdote fits with Cruise’s well-established habit of taking time to interact with audiences during public appearances. At premieres and promotional events, Cruise has frequently spent time greeting fans, including during the 2025 Cannes premiere of “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” where he stopped to greet fans who had gathered outside.

Getty Tom Cruise at the “Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning” Premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival held at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

A memorable example came during promotion for “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” in 2025. Cruise surprised moviegoers at a screening and playfully teased one audience member after noticing the fan had already finished their popcorn before the movie began.

Footage from the screening showed Cruise pointing out the empty bucket and telling the moviegoer to “go get some more.”

His willingness to linger with audiences has also become part of how Cruise approaches theatrical releases. In a 2026 interview about filmmaking, Cruise emphasized his belief in the communal experience of cinema.

According to the star, what he values about movie theaters is people coming together in one room to share an experience. That attitude helps explain why a rigid backstage schedule might lose some of its importance once Cruise is face-to-face with fans.

Kimmel’s Deadline Story Had An Unexpected Punchline

What made the story memorable for Kimmel was not simply that Cruise stayed late, but that the supposedly strict deadline had been treated with such urgency beforehand.

The host recalled the situation as though missing the departure time by even a second would create serious problems. Then Cruise himself became the reason the schedule fell apart.

Rather than being rushed away by staff, the actor remained with the audience until he had greeted the people who wanted to meet him. The story adds another example to Cruise’s reputation for giving fans more time than a tightly managed celebrity schedule might normally allow.